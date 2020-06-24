All apartments in Carson
Find more places like 323 Gina Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carson, CA
/
323 Gina Drive
Last updated March 30 2019 at 10:05 AM

323 Gina Drive

323 Gina Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

323 Gina Drive, Carson, CA 90745
Carson

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
hot tub
Stunning Single Family Four Bedroom Home With Bonus Room! - Youll fall in love with this spacious 2,338 square foot 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom home located in the middle of a cul-de-sac. The living room features vaulted ceilings, cozy fireplace and a beautiful bay window with seating that look out on a manicured yard. The warm and homey kitchen can easily be the main gathering space with stainless steel appliances, including a fridge, stove, dishwasher and microwave. There is a breakfast bar great for taking in your morning tea and a dining are great for entertaining. Just on the other side of the kitchen is cozy den with a door that leads out to the backyard. There are three large bedrooms downstairs with mirrored sliding closet doors. The bonus room which can be used as a bedroom or office sits comfortably across from the living room. The secluded master bedroom is upstairs, includes a large walk-in closet, en-suite bathroom with a deep soaking spa tub and a private and quaint balcony that has a birds eye view of the neighborhood. The backyard offers a thriving fruit tree and a cement deck great for relaxing and entertaining. The garage which is located at the front of the house includes built-in shelves. This home is just minutes to the 110 freeway, parks and shopping.

Terms: Minimum one year lease term. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent on approved credit. Sorry, no pets allowed. Please contact Martisa at 323-974-6277 or 877-477-7652 to schedule a showing!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4726222)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 323 Gina Drive have any available units?
323 Gina Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson, CA.
What amenities does 323 Gina Drive have?
Some of 323 Gina Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 323 Gina Drive currently offering any rent specials?
323 Gina Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 323 Gina Drive pet-friendly?
No, 323 Gina Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carson.
Does 323 Gina Drive offer parking?
Yes, 323 Gina Drive offers parking.
Does 323 Gina Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 323 Gina Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 323 Gina Drive have a pool?
No, 323 Gina Drive does not have a pool.
Does 323 Gina Drive have accessible units?
No, 323 Gina Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 323 Gina Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 323 Gina Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 323 Gina Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 323 Gina Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Renaissance at City Center
21800 Avalon Blvd
Carson, CA 90745

Similar Pages

Carson 1 BedroomsCarson 2 Bedrooms
Carson 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCarson Apartments with Garage
Carson Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CADowney, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CA
Laguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CARancho Palos Verdes, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles