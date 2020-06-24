323 Gina Drive

Amenities

Stunning Single Family Four Bedroom Home With Bonus Room! - Youll fall in love with this spacious 2,338 square foot 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom home located in the middle of a cul-de-sac. The living room features vaulted ceilings, cozy fireplace and a beautiful bay window with seating that look out on a manicured yard. The warm and homey kitchen can easily be the main gathering space with stainless steel appliances, including a fridge, stove, dishwasher and microwave. There is a breakfast bar great for taking in your morning tea and a dining are great for entertaining. Just on the other side of the kitchen is cozy den with a door that leads out to the backyard. There are three large bedrooms downstairs with mirrored sliding closet doors. The bonus room which can be used as a bedroom or office sits comfortably across from the living room. The secluded master bedroom is upstairs, includes a large walk-in closet, en-suite bathroom with a deep soaking spa tub and a private and quaint balcony that has a birds eye view of the neighborhood. The backyard offers a thriving fruit tree and a cement deck great for relaxing and entertaining. The garage which is located at the front of the house includes built-in shelves. This home is just minutes to the 110 freeway, parks and shopping.



Terms: Minimum one year lease term. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent on approved credit. Sorry, no pets allowed. Please contact Martisa at 323-974-6277 or 877-477-7652 to schedule a showing!



No Pets Allowed



