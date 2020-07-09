All apartments in Carson
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

309 W. Carson Street

309 West Carson Street · No Longer Available
Carson
Location

309 West Carson Street, Carson, CA 90745
Carson

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
.
Please contact out office for more information at 310-769-6669. Beautiful wood-like flooring throughout unit. Granite counter tops in kitchen, washer/dryer hook-ups. Conveniently located close to freeways, shopping, dining. Owner is not participating in Section 8 program. No pets allowed except for certified service animals. Amenities: Blinds, New Paint, Gas Stove, Washer/Dryer Hook ups. Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $700, Available Now. Pet Policy:.
Amenities: Blinds|New Paint|Gas Stove|Washer/Dryer Hook ups..
https://swami.appfolio.com/listings/listings/7e3ddc8f-0869-41c4-8caa-51eccffaf698

IT490118 - IT49SI2

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 309 W. Carson Street have any available units?
309 W. Carson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson, CA.
What amenities does 309 W. Carson Street have?
Some of 309 W. Carson Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 W. Carson Street currently offering any rent specials?
309 W. Carson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 W. Carson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 309 W. Carson Street is pet friendly.
Does 309 W. Carson Street offer parking?
No, 309 W. Carson Street does not offer parking.
Does 309 W. Carson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 W. Carson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 W. Carson Street have a pool?
No, 309 W. Carson Street does not have a pool.
Does 309 W. Carson Street have accessible units?
No, 309 W. Carson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 309 W. Carson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 309 W. Carson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 309 W. Carson Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 309 W. Carson Street does not have units with air conditioning.

