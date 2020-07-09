309 W. Carson Street.

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly range

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors range w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

.

Please contact out office for more information at 310-769-6669. Beautiful wood-like flooring throughout unit. Granite counter tops in kitchen, washer/dryer hook-ups. Conveniently located close to freeways, shopping, dining. Owner is not participating in Section 8 program. No pets allowed except for certified service animals. Amenities: Blinds, New Paint, Gas Stove, Washer/Dryer Hook ups. Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $700, Available Now. Pet Policy:.

Amenities: Blinds|New Paint|Gas Stove|Washer/Dryer Hook ups..

https://swami.appfolio.com/listings/listings/7e3ddc8f-0869-41c4-8caa-51eccffaf698



IT490118 - IT49SI2