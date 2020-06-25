All apartments in Carson
3 Ocotillo Ln
Last updated May 25 2019 at 10:54 AM

3 Ocotillo Ln

3 Ocotillo Lane · No Longer Available
Carson
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Garage
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

3 Ocotillo Lane, Carson, CA 90745
Carson

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
COMPLETELY REMODELED 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH TOWNHOME - For rent is a 3 bedroom 2 bath townhome in Carson. New wood laminate floors throughout entire unit. Open living/kitchen dining area upon entry. All new kitchen cabinets with granite countertops. Brand new appliances included. Both bathrooms completely remodeled as well. Large 2.5 car garage attached. If you have any questions or if you would like to set an appointment to view you can reach us at 424-404-0803.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4852572)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Ocotillo Ln have any available units?
3 Ocotillo Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson, CA.
What amenities does 3 Ocotillo Ln have?
Some of 3 Ocotillo Ln's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Ocotillo Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3 Ocotillo Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Ocotillo Ln pet-friendly?
No, 3 Ocotillo Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carson.
Does 3 Ocotillo Ln offer parking?
Yes, 3 Ocotillo Ln offers parking.
Does 3 Ocotillo Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Ocotillo Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Ocotillo Ln have a pool?
No, 3 Ocotillo Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3 Ocotillo Ln have accessible units?
No, 3 Ocotillo Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Ocotillo Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 Ocotillo Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Ocotillo Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Ocotillo Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
