COMPLETELY REMODELED 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH TOWNHOME - For rent is a 3 bedroom 2 bath townhome in Carson. New wood laminate floors throughout entire unit. Open living/kitchen dining area upon entry. All new kitchen cabinets with granite countertops. Brand new appliances included. Both bathrooms completely remodeled as well. Large 2.5 car garage attached. If you have any questions or if you would like to set an appointment to view you can reach us at 424-404-0803.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4852572)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3 Ocotillo Ln have any available units?
3 Ocotillo Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson, CA.
What amenities does 3 Ocotillo Ln have?
Some of 3 Ocotillo Ln's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Ocotillo Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3 Ocotillo Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.