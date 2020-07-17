All apartments in Carson
2666 E Adams St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2666 E Adams St

2666 East Adams Street · No Longer Available
Location

2666 East Adams Street, Carson, CA 90810
Carson

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Imagine yourself in this spacious, stylish home! Featuring beautiful curb appeal and plenty of outdoor living space, the inviting home includes rich hardwood-style laminate floors, stylish lighting fixtures, and large windows.. The modern kitchen provides granite countertops and updated appliances. This home won't last long. Apply online today!

Enjoy living in a Smart Home, a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your doors, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2666 E Adams St have any available units?
2666 E Adams St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson, CA.
What amenities does 2666 E Adams St have?
Some of 2666 E Adams St's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2666 E Adams St currently offering any rent specials?
2666 E Adams St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2666 E Adams St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2666 E Adams St is pet friendly.
Does 2666 E Adams St offer parking?
Yes, 2666 E Adams St offers parking.
Does 2666 E Adams St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2666 E Adams St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2666 E Adams St have a pool?
No, 2666 E Adams St does not have a pool.
Does 2666 E Adams St have accessible units?
No, 2666 E Adams St does not have accessible units.
Does 2666 E Adams St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2666 E Adams St has units with dishwashers.
Does 2666 E Adams St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2666 E Adams St has units with air conditioning.
