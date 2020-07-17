2666 E Adams St

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities parking dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

Imagine yourself in this spacious, stylish home! Featuring beautiful curb appeal and plenty of outdoor living space, the inviting home includes rich hardwood-style laminate floors, stylish lighting fixtures, and large windows.. The modern kitchen provides granite countertops and updated appliances. This home won't last long. Apply online today!



Enjoy living in a Smart Home, a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your doors, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.