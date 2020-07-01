All apartments in Carson
Last updated January 24 2020 at 1:35 PM

24733 CARMEL Drive

24733 Carmel Drive · No Longer Available
Location

24733 Carmel Drive, Carson, CA 90745
Carson

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Nestled in the private gated community at Monterey Pines in the City of Carson, this stunning 4 bed 2.5 bath home is ready for its new tenants! Not only is this home conveniently located to restaurants and shops this house is spaciously laid out for luxury and comfort. First floor features a formal living with high ceilings, half bath, dining and family room opens to chef's kitchen with tons of counter top space, plenty of storage & SS appliances. Over-sized master suite features a walk-in closet & en-suite bath. 3 additional bedrooms await, remodeled hall full bath. Backyard features a built-in BBQ & is perfect for kids at play, entertaining or simply a quiet retreat for coffee in the morning or a glass of wine in the evening. Home features 2 car garage with drought tolerant landscaping throughout. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24733 CARMEL Drive have any available units?
24733 CARMEL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson, CA.
What amenities does 24733 CARMEL Drive have?
Some of 24733 CARMEL Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24733 CARMEL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
24733 CARMEL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24733 CARMEL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 24733 CARMEL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carson.
Does 24733 CARMEL Drive offer parking?
Yes, 24733 CARMEL Drive offers parking.
Does 24733 CARMEL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24733 CARMEL Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24733 CARMEL Drive have a pool?
No, 24733 CARMEL Drive does not have a pool.
Does 24733 CARMEL Drive have accessible units?
No, 24733 CARMEL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 24733 CARMEL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24733 CARMEL Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 24733 CARMEL Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 24733 CARMEL Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

