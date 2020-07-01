24733 CARMEL Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Nestled in the private gated community at Monterey Pines in the City of Carson, this stunning 4 bed 2.5 bath home is ready for its new tenants! Not only is this home conveniently located to restaurants and shops this house is spaciously laid out for luxury and comfort. First floor features a formal living with high ceilings, half bath, dining and family room opens to chef's kitchen with tons of counter top space, plenty of storage & SS appliances. Over-sized master suite features a walk-in closet & en-suite bath. 3 additional bedrooms await, remodeled hall full bath. Backyard features a built-in BBQ & is perfect for kids at play, entertaining or simply a quiet retreat for coffee in the morning or a glass of wine in the evening. Home features 2 car garage with drought tolerant landscaping throughout. Welcome home!