23525 Nicolle Avenue

Location

23525 Nicolle Avenue, Carson, CA 90745
Carson

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Prestigious Carriagedale Tract 4 bedroom home in a cul de sac neighborhood. Spacious floor plan. Great for family get togethers. Wood and tile flooring throughout. Skylight in the family room. Two fireplaces in the living and family room. Fireplace in the living room has a beautiful oak wood mantel. High ceilings in the family room. Central heating and air conditioning. Remodeled kitchen with lots of oak wood cabinets, granite counter tops. All stainless steel appliances, subzero refrigerator, microwave, stove and dishwasher included. Recessed lights, built in gas stove and double sinks. Wet bar with wine cooler in the family room. Remodeled master bath. Large backyard patio with built in BBQ great for entertaining. Owner pays trash and gardener.

Please contact Leasing Agent Patricia Wisman for appointment - 310.938.9392.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23525 Nicolle Avenue have any available units?
23525 Nicolle Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson, CA.
What amenities does 23525 Nicolle Avenue have?
Some of 23525 Nicolle Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23525 Nicolle Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
23525 Nicolle Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23525 Nicolle Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 23525 Nicolle Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carson.
Does 23525 Nicolle Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 23525 Nicolle Avenue offers parking.
Does 23525 Nicolle Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23525 Nicolle Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23525 Nicolle Avenue have a pool?
No, 23525 Nicolle Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 23525 Nicolle Avenue have accessible units?
No, 23525 Nicolle Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 23525 Nicolle Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23525 Nicolle Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 23525 Nicolle Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 23525 Nicolle Avenue has units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

