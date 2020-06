Amenities

on-site laundry garage range refrigerator

Sparkling clean unit. New dual paned windows, new paint, both bathrooms completely redone, new flooring in most of the unit, all floors are laminate. 2 car detached private garage. Tenant to provide own stove and refrigerator, and washer and gas dryer. Laundry room inside the unit. Grassy area in front, side and back. Across the street from Catskill Elementary. No smokers, no pets. Tenant pays gas, electric, and trash.