23221 Maribel Avenue

2-Bedroom, 1 1/2 Bath Condo in Carson - OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY JULY 21ST, 1-2PM.

Please call our office at (310) 793-9500 if you would like to attend.



2-Bedroom. 1 1/2 Bath Condo located in a gated community



Home features:

New Vinyl Plank flooring

Carpet in bedrooms

Refurbished kitchen cabinets and New Quartz Counter tops

Stove and Dishwasher are included

Plenty of storage space in kitchen/dining area

Additional closet space in hallway

Washer and Dryer hookups available (Stackable only)

Window blinds

1-Car Garage+ 1 Space

1-Year Lease

Owner pays Water, Trash, and Gardener



Cross Streets: West side of Avalon Blvd and North of Sepulveda Blvd

Conveniently located near shopping, dining and entertainment.

Nearby access to 110 and 405 Freeways.



Apply Online Today [www.wemanageproperty.com]

R.E.M.S. Inc.

(310) 793-9500

2461 W 208th St #100, Torrance, CA 90501



(RLNE5008953)