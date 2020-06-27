All apartments in Carson
Find more places like 23221 Maribel Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carson, CA
/
23221 Maribel Avenue
Last updated July 21 2019 at 10:07 AM

23221 Maribel Avenue

23221 Maribel Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

23221 Maribel Avenue, Carson, CA 90745
Carson

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2-Bedroom, 1 1/2 Bath Condo in Carson - OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY JULY 21ST, 1-2PM.
Please call our office at (310) 793-9500 if you would like to attend.

2-Bedroom. 1 1/2 Bath Condo located in a gated community

Home features:
New Vinyl Plank flooring
Carpet in bedrooms
Refurbished kitchen cabinets and New Quartz Counter tops
Stove and Dishwasher are included
Plenty of storage space in kitchen/dining area
Additional closet space in hallway
Washer and Dryer hookups available (Stackable only)
Window blinds
1-Car Garage+ 1 Space
1-Year Lease
Owner pays Water, Trash, and Gardener

Cross Streets: West side of Avalon Blvd and North of Sepulveda Blvd
Conveniently located near shopping, dining and entertainment.
Nearby access to 110 and 405 Freeways.

Apply Online Today [www.wemanageproperty.com]
R.E.M.S. Inc.
(310) 793-9500
2461 W 208th St #100, Torrance, CA 90501

(RLNE5008953)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23221 Maribel Avenue have any available units?
23221 Maribel Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson, CA.
What amenities does 23221 Maribel Avenue have?
Some of 23221 Maribel Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23221 Maribel Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
23221 Maribel Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23221 Maribel Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 23221 Maribel Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carson.
Does 23221 Maribel Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 23221 Maribel Avenue offers parking.
Does 23221 Maribel Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23221 Maribel Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23221 Maribel Avenue have a pool?
No, 23221 Maribel Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 23221 Maribel Avenue have accessible units?
No, 23221 Maribel Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 23221 Maribel Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23221 Maribel Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 23221 Maribel Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 23221 Maribel Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Renaissance at City Center
21800 Avalon Blvd
Carson, CA 90745

Similar Pages

Carson 1 BedroomsCarson 2 Bedrooms
Carson 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCarson Apartments with Garage
Carson Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CADowney, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CA
Laguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CARancho Palos Verdes, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles