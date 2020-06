Amenities

Amazing home in a great community! - This bright 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home is located in a gated community featuring a community pool and playground.

Kitchen has beautiful granite counters with breakfast bar open to the family room.

Spacious master bedroom with full bath.

Bedrooms are generously sized.

Upstairs laundry has washer/dryer hookups.

Two car garage.

Sorry no pets.

Tenant pays all utilities.



Prior to viewing the home, please fill out an application at www.penmarmanagement.com.

Any questions please contact (310)326-3424.



*1 Year Lease Minimum

Applicant requirements are:

FICO of 600+



Income Requirement: $6,515.00



$50 Background check for first adult, $25 for everyother adult.



Office hours:

Monday - Friday 8:30AM - 5:00PM



