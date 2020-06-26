22912 Serra Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub

This beautiful free standing detached home is located in the "Arbors at Avalon" community which is a hidden gem in the city of Carson. This gated community is complete with it's own private park, gorgeous pool and spa and fitness room. It is great walking community. The home features a fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. All the bedrooms are on the top level and the master bedroom has a large walk in closet. Other upgrades include double pane tinted vinyl windows, designer tile in the bathrooms and laminated flooring on the first floor and carpet in the bedrooms. You have your own backyard for entertaining friends and family.