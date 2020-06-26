All apartments in Carson
22912 Serra Drive
Last updated June 27 2019 at 2:24 AM

22912 Serra Drive

22912 Serra Dr · No Longer Available
Location

22912 Serra Dr, Carson, CA 90745
Carson

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This beautiful free standing detached home is located in the "Arbors at Avalon" community which is a hidden gem in the city of Carson. This gated community is complete with it's own private park, gorgeous pool and spa and fitness room. It is great walking community. The home features a fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. All the bedrooms are on the top level and the master bedroom has a large walk in closet. Other upgrades include double pane tinted vinyl windows, designer tile in the bathrooms and laminated flooring on the first floor and carpet in the bedrooms. You have your own backyard for entertaining friends and family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22912 Serra Drive have any available units?
22912 Serra Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson, CA.
What amenities does 22912 Serra Drive have?
Some of 22912 Serra Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22912 Serra Drive currently offering any rent specials?
22912 Serra Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22912 Serra Drive pet-friendly?
No, 22912 Serra Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carson.
Does 22912 Serra Drive offer parking?
Yes, 22912 Serra Drive offers parking.
Does 22912 Serra Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22912 Serra Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22912 Serra Drive have a pool?
Yes, 22912 Serra Drive has a pool.
Does 22912 Serra Drive have accessible units?
No, 22912 Serra Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 22912 Serra Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22912 Serra Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 22912 Serra Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 22912 Serra Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
