Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

22886 Alameda Padre Serra

22886 Alameda Street · No Longer Available
Location

22886 Alameda Street, Carson, CA 90810
Carson

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
playground
pool table
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool table
bbq/grill
internet access
Casa Hermosa offers 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms - ideal for accommodating family or groups. Visitors will love the location of the Riviera. Endless activities will be at your fingertips as a quick drive will take you to the Santa Barbara Bowl for a concert, or Old Mission Santa Barbara and the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History for a history lesson. Head down the hill for an afternoon on the sandy shores of the beach, or stop by downtown for exquisite shopping and numerous restaurants.

Casa Hermosa features a long driveway offering 2 spaces for your vehicles at all times. Enter inside this luxurious home into the formal living room. Lounge around the fireplace while you and your guests gaze out at the town and distant ocean view. From the living room continue into the dining room and kitchen. This kitchen is a chefs dream complete with stainless steel appliances and plenty of counter space. The formal dining table has seating for 6-8. In addition to this table is a breakfast bar for 2 and breakfast nook for 4.

A family den is furnished with a comfortable sectional couch placed in front of a flat-screen TV. When you need to take a break from exploring downtown curl up here to settle in for a movie. A DVD player and WIFI are provided for entertainment. If any of your guests have gone missing they have likely snuck off to the billiards room. The billiards room is clad with a pool table and a bar set up. Spend hours in here over a little friendly competition.

Plenty of time is sure to be spent on the serene front patio or lush backyard. The front patio contains a BBQ, patio table, patio seating, and an outdoor heater. Dine alfresco with a coastal breeze or sip on a glass of your favorite vino while watching the sunset over the town below. The expansive backyard is equally as peaceful, although any kids will definitely appreciate the playground as well.

Back inside a washer and dry are readily available handy for any wet swimsuits. There are

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22886 Alameda Padre Serra have any available units?
22886 Alameda Padre Serra doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson, CA.
What amenities does 22886 Alameda Padre Serra have?
Some of 22886 Alameda Padre Serra's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22886 Alameda Padre Serra currently offering any rent specials?
22886 Alameda Padre Serra is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22886 Alameda Padre Serra pet-friendly?
No, 22886 Alameda Padre Serra is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carson.
Does 22886 Alameda Padre Serra offer parking?
No, 22886 Alameda Padre Serra does not offer parking.
Does 22886 Alameda Padre Serra have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22886 Alameda Padre Serra does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22886 Alameda Padre Serra have a pool?
No, 22886 Alameda Padre Serra does not have a pool.
Does 22886 Alameda Padre Serra have accessible units?
No, 22886 Alameda Padre Serra does not have accessible units.
Does 22886 Alameda Padre Serra have units with dishwashers?
No, 22886 Alameda Padre Serra does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22886 Alameda Padre Serra have units with air conditioning?
No, 22886 Alameda Padre Serra does not have units with air conditioning.
