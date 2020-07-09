22237 Dolores Street

Amenities

in unit laundry garage walk in closets fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/85b5b3903d ---- Welcome home to this awesome 2300 sq.ft. house on a large corner lot off of 230th Street in Carson featuring 4 bedrooms and 3 bathroom. Downstairs has beautiful tile flooring, large open living room with gas fireplace, dining area, spacious kitchen overlooking family room or formal dining room with sliding glass doors opening to enormous gated backyard plus one bedroom, one bathroom downstairs perfect for in-law or office. Laundry room with hookups and direct access to garage. Upstairs boats lots of natural sunlight, newer laminate flooring throughout, 2 good sized bedrooms each with a walk in closet and a shared bathroom. End of the hallway is a double sized master suite with double door entry and west facing windows, wall-to-wall closets, pitched ceilings and private bathroom. Great layout for large multi-family situation...and large backyard for entertaining. Tenant pays has, electric and water. Tenant to provide own refrigerator, washer/dryer. Central heat, no A/C, large private 2 car garage plus additional driveway parking. Applications can be submitted from via our rental list on our website at may not exist.