Carson, CA
21901 Moneta Ave. #16
Last updated January 18 2020 at 11:52 AM

21901 Moneta Ave. #16

21901 Moneta Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

21901 Moneta Avenue, Carson, CA 90745
Carson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
CARSON 3-BR/ 2.5 BATH w/ Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer, Skylight, 2-Car Garage, Patio, Pool, Spa, PETS OK! - * Newly Remodeled Large Townhouse-Style 3 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath Condo
* Gas Fireplace
* Dining Area
* Full Kitchen (Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher)
* Washer & Dryer
* Hardwood Laminated Floors
* Skylight
* Ample Windows
* High Ceiling Bedrooms
* Ample Storage
* Gated Community with Pool, Spa, Club House
* Pets Allowed Upon Screening Approval with Pet Rent and Deposit

For further information or to arrange a showing during business hours (8-5pm), please contact Manny Cardona at 310.481.0922 ext. 241- or email leasing@eglproperties.com. After or during business hours, text Cris Gunther at 310.904.3139 or email cgunther@eglproperties.com!

(RLNE2617898)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21901 Moneta Ave. #16 have any available units?
21901 Moneta Ave. #16 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson, CA.
What amenities does 21901 Moneta Ave. #16 have?
Some of 21901 Moneta Ave. #16's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21901 Moneta Ave. #16 currently offering any rent specials?
21901 Moneta Ave. #16 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21901 Moneta Ave. #16 pet-friendly?
Yes, 21901 Moneta Ave. #16 is pet friendly.
Does 21901 Moneta Ave. #16 offer parking?
Yes, 21901 Moneta Ave. #16 offers parking.
Does 21901 Moneta Ave. #16 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21901 Moneta Ave. #16 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21901 Moneta Ave. #16 have a pool?
Yes, 21901 Moneta Ave. #16 has a pool.
Does 21901 Moneta Ave. #16 have accessible units?
No, 21901 Moneta Ave. #16 does not have accessible units.
Does 21901 Moneta Ave. #16 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21901 Moneta Ave. #16 has units with dishwashers.
Does 21901 Moneta Ave. #16 have units with air conditioning?
No, 21901 Moneta Ave. #16 does not have units with air conditioning.

