21901 Moneta Ave. #16

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub

CARSON 3-BR/ 2.5 BATH w/ Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer, Skylight, 2-Car Garage, Patio, Pool, Spa, PETS OK! - * Newly Remodeled Large Townhouse-Style 3 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath Condo

* Gas Fireplace

* Dining Area

* Full Kitchen (Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher)

* Washer & Dryer

* Hardwood Laminated Floors

* Skylight

* Ample Windows

* High Ceiling Bedrooms

* Ample Storage

* Gated Community with Pool, Spa, Club House

* Pets Allowed Upon Screening Approval with Pet Rent and Deposit



For further information or to arrange a showing during business hours (8-5pm), please contact Manny Cardona at 310.481.0922 ext. 241- or email leasing@eglproperties.com. After or during business hours, text Cris Gunther at 310.904.3139 or email cgunther@eglproperties.com!



(RLNE2617898)