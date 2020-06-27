21249 South Figueroa Street

UNIT #20 Newly remodeled 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse in Carson with lots of features. The kitchen has been updated with new quartz countertops and beautiful backsplash. The mahogany cabinets have soft close drawers with brush nickel knobs. Two lazy Susan cabinets are located on each side of the Samsung stainless steel stove. The dishwasher microwave and refrigerator are all also stainless steel and made by Samsung. The microwave is above the stove and the refrigerator is a French door model with the freezer at the bottom. Next to the kitchen is the living room with laminate floors throughout and a gas fireplace perfect for hanging a huge 65 inch television over. Not far from the fireplace is the half guest bathroom with a new vanity and quartz countertop. Also off the living room is a great sized patio to unwind outside and/or storage. Upstairs has all three bedrooms with carpet throughout. The master bedroom has its own private bathroom and a small walk-in closet. The other two bedrooms have sliding door mirror closets. All bedrooms have ceiling fans and faux-wood blinds for the windows. A second full bathroom is located in the upstairs hallway. Also in the upstairs hallway is the conveniently located laundry area with a Samsung washer and dryer. The washer includes a built-in sink for scrubbing and soaking garments. Also the washer and dryer are smart appliances that can be remotely controlled and monitored via Wi-Fi with an app on your phone. Get alerted on your phone when the cycle is done. Other smart-home features include an Alexa enabled Ecobee Wi-Fi Thermostat to remotely control the central heat. You can make the house nice and warm with your phone before you get home on those cold winter days. The unit also has a Nest Hello Video doorbell. See and speak with whoever is at your front door via your phone from anywhere in the world. Also all light bulbs throughout the home are bright daylight-color LED bulbs for energy efficiency.
And finally the two car garage is large with two large storage closets. One of which is almost large enough to perhaps be used as a small office. One small pet may be considered upon approval (additional pet deposit required plus additional 25 per month pet rent.)
Tenant pays for all utilities. Landlord pays HOA fee. For more information please contact Gabby or Amy at the office (310)831-0123. Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 21249 South Figueroa Street have any available units?
21249 South Figueroa Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson, CA.
What amenities does 21249 South Figueroa Street have?
Some of 21249 South Figueroa Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21249 South Figueroa Street currently offering any rent specials?
21249 South Figueroa Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21249 South Figueroa Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 21249 South Figueroa Street is pet friendly.
Does 21249 South Figueroa Street offer parking?
Yes, 21249 South Figueroa Street offers parking.
Does 21249 South Figueroa Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21249 South Figueroa Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21249 South Figueroa Street have a pool?
No, 21249 South Figueroa Street does not have a pool.
Does 21249 South Figueroa Street have accessible units?
No, 21249 South Figueroa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 21249 South Figueroa Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21249 South Figueroa Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 21249 South Figueroa Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 21249 South Figueroa Street does not have units with air conditioning.