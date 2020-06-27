All apartments in Carson
Find more places like 21249 South Figueroa Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carson, CA
/
21249 South Figueroa Street
Last updated July 8 2019 at 7:54 PM

21249 South Figueroa Street

21249 Figueroa St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

21249 Figueroa St, Carson, CA 90745
Carson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
UNIT #20
Newly remodeled 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse in Carson with lots of features. The kitchen has been updated with new quartz countertops and beautiful backsplash. The mahogany cabinets have soft close drawers with brush nickel knobs. Two lazy Susan cabinets are located on each side of the Samsung stainless steel stove. The dishwasher microwave and refrigerator are all also stainless steel and made by Samsung. The microwave is above the stove and the refrigerator is a French door model with the freezer at the bottom. Next to the kitchen is the living room with laminate floors throughout and a gas fireplace perfect for hanging a huge 65 inch television over. Not far from the fireplace is the half guest bathroom with a new vanity and quartz countertop. Also off the living room is a great sized patio to unwind outside and/or storage.
Upstairs has all three bedrooms with carpet throughout. The master bedroom has its own private bathroom and a small walk-in closet. The other two bedrooms have sliding door mirror closets. All bedrooms have ceiling fans and faux-wood blinds for the windows.
A second full bathroom is located in the upstairs hallway. Also in the upstairs hallway is the conveniently located laundry area with a Samsung washer and dryer. The washer includes a built-in sink for scrubbing and soaking garments. Also the washer and dryer are smart appliances that can be remotely controlled and monitored via Wi-Fi with an app on your phone. Get alerted on your phone when the cycle is done.
Other smart-home features include an Alexa enabled Ecobee Wi-Fi Thermostat to remotely control the central heat. You can make the house nice and warm with your phone before you get home on those cold winter days. The unit also has a Nest Hello Video doorbell. See and speak with whoever is at your front door via your phone from anywhere in the world. Also all light bulbs throughout the home are bright daylight-color LED bulbs for energy efficiency.

And finally the two car garage is large with two large storage closets. One of which is almost large enough to perhaps be used as a small office.
One small pet may be considered upon approval (additional pet deposit required plus additional 25 per month pet rent.)

Tenant pays for all utilities. Landlord pays HOA fee.
For more information please contact Gabby or Amy at the office
(310)831-0123.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21249 South Figueroa Street have any available units?
21249 South Figueroa Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson, CA.
What amenities does 21249 South Figueroa Street have?
Some of 21249 South Figueroa Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21249 South Figueroa Street currently offering any rent specials?
21249 South Figueroa Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21249 South Figueroa Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 21249 South Figueroa Street is pet friendly.
Does 21249 South Figueroa Street offer parking?
Yes, 21249 South Figueroa Street offers parking.
Does 21249 South Figueroa Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21249 South Figueroa Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21249 South Figueroa Street have a pool?
No, 21249 South Figueroa Street does not have a pool.
Does 21249 South Figueroa Street have accessible units?
No, 21249 South Figueroa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 21249 South Figueroa Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21249 South Figueroa Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 21249 South Figueroa Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 21249 South Figueroa Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Renaissance at City Center
21800 Avalon Blvd
Carson, CA 90745

Similar Pages

Carson 1 BedroomsCarson 2 Bedrooms
Carson 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCarson Apartments with Garage
Carson Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CADowney, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CA
Laguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CARancho Palos Verdes, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles