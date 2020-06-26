All apartments in Carson
Last updated June 12 2019 at 11:35 PM

206 East 185th Street

206 East 185th Street · No Longer Available
Location

206 East 185th Street, Carson, CA 90746
Carson

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
bbq/grill
bathtub
A charming home with spacious bedrooms and plenty of living space. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout add ease and elegance. The kitchen offers ample cabinet space in a wonderful wood and glass finish. The real star of this home is the master bath with a soaking tub and separate shower. Relax the day away in this wonderful retreat. A spacious back yard with a covered patio is a great place to enjoy the summer breezes or host a barbecue. Make this your new home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 East 185th Street have any available units?
206 East 185th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson, CA.
What amenities does 206 East 185th Street have?
Some of 206 East 185th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 East 185th Street currently offering any rent specials?
206 East 185th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 East 185th Street pet-friendly?
No, 206 East 185th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carson.
Does 206 East 185th Street offer parking?
No, 206 East 185th Street does not offer parking.
Does 206 East 185th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 East 185th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 East 185th Street have a pool?
No, 206 East 185th Street does not have a pool.
Does 206 East 185th Street have accessible units?
No, 206 East 185th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 206 East 185th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 206 East 185th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 206 East 185th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 206 East 185th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
