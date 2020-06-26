17823 Cherry Court

Amenities

Located in coveted Dominguez Hills Village this rarely available dual master suite home is just a short walk to the community pool and spa. The entire downstairs has maple hardwood and stone flooring, a spacious eat in area. kitchen with separate pantry. Washer, dryer, dishwasher and refrigerator are all included. Upstairs you will find 2 master suites, each with walk-in closet, Berber carpet and private baths. There is a 2 car attached garage, private patio, and designer paint throughout. Dominguez Hills Village is an exclusive guard gated community that offers beautiful parks, clubhouse, pool, spa, tot lots, fitness center, tennis courts & basketball court. This coveted community is located adjacent to Cal State University Dominguez Hills with close proximity to shopping, dining and the 405/91 freeways.