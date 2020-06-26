All apartments in Carson
Carson, CA
17823 Cherry Court
17823 Cherry Court

17823 Cherry Court · No Longer Available
Location

17823 Cherry Court, Carson, CA 90746
Carson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Located in coveted Dominguez Hills Village this rarely available dual master suite home is just a short walk to the community pool and spa. The entire downstairs has maple hardwood and stone flooring, a spacious eat in area. kitchen with separate pantry. Washer, dryer, dishwasher and refrigerator are all included. Upstairs you will find 2 master suites, each with walk-in closet, Berber carpet and private baths. There is a 2 car attached garage, private patio, and designer paint throughout. Dominguez Hills Village is an exclusive guard gated community that offers beautiful parks, clubhouse, pool, spa, tot lots, fitness center, tennis courts & basketball court. This coveted community is located adjacent to Cal State University Dominguez Hills with close proximity to shopping, dining and the 405/91 freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17823 Cherry Court have any available units?
17823 Cherry Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson, CA.
What amenities does 17823 Cherry Court have?
Some of 17823 Cherry Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17823 Cherry Court currently offering any rent specials?
17823 Cherry Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17823 Cherry Court pet-friendly?
No, 17823 Cherry Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carson.
Does 17823 Cherry Court offer parking?
Yes, 17823 Cherry Court offers parking.
Does 17823 Cherry Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17823 Cherry Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17823 Cherry Court have a pool?
Yes, 17823 Cherry Court has a pool.
Does 17823 Cherry Court have accessible units?
No, 17823 Cherry Court does not have accessible units.
Does 17823 Cherry Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17823 Cherry Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 17823 Cherry Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 17823 Cherry Court does not have units with air conditioning.
