1726 East Dimondale Drive
Last updated November 13 2019 at 3:36 AM

1726 East Dimondale Drive

1726 East Dimondale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1726 East Dimondale Drive, Carson, CA 90746
Carson

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
UPGRADES! Lovely,two story, four bedroom two bath home on a manicured corner lot in move-in condition. Kitchen has been recently updated with custom oak cabinets & granite counters with stainless steel appliances included. Large floor tiles throughout kitchen & family room, family room is adjacent to the kitchen area and has an open floor plan with access to a spacious covered outdoor patio & a large private rear yard. Comes with many high-tech perks already installed. A top of the line ADP security system, security cameras throughout. Great home for a large or growing family.

For self showing please visit our website at www.harborpm.com, click 'properties for rent', go to 'enter property yourself', and follow instructions. For more information please text (310)901-6603 or call (310)831-0123 and ask for Gabby or Christina.

**FOR YOUR CONVENIENCE WE HAVE LISTED SOME HELPFUL INFORMATION REGARDING THE QUALIFICATIONS FOR THIS HOME, PLEASE SEE NOTES BELOW TO MAKE SURE YOU ARE A MATCH FOR THIS PROPERTY BEFORE VIEWING & APPLYING.

*Pet Friendly.
*SECTION 8 / THIRD PARTY ASSISTANCE VOUCHERS / NOT ELIGIBLE

****RENTERS INSURANCE POLICY IS A REQUIREMENT UPON SIGNING ALL LEASES
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1726 East Dimondale Drive have any available units?
1726 East Dimondale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson, CA.
What amenities does 1726 East Dimondale Drive have?
Some of 1726 East Dimondale Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1726 East Dimondale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1726 East Dimondale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1726 East Dimondale Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1726 East Dimondale Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1726 East Dimondale Drive offer parking?
No, 1726 East Dimondale Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1726 East Dimondale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1726 East Dimondale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1726 East Dimondale Drive have a pool?
No, 1726 East Dimondale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1726 East Dimondale Drive have accessible units?
No, 1726 East Dimondale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1726 East Dimondale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1726 East Dimondale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1726 East Dimondale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1726 East Dimondale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

