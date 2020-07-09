1726 East Dimondale Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

UPGRADES! Lovely,two story, four bedroom two bath home on a manicured corner lot in move-in condition. Kitchen has been recently updated with custom oak cabinets & granite counters with stainless steel appliances included. Large floor tiles throughout kitchen & family room, family room is adjacent to the kitchen area and has an open floor plan with access to a spacious covered outdoor patio & a large private rear yard. Comes with many high-tech perks already installed. A top of the line ADP security system, security cameras throughout. Great home for a large or growing family.



For self showing please visit our website at www.harborpm.com, click 'properties for rent', go to 'enter property yourself', and follow instructions. For more information please text (310)901-6603 or call (310)831-0123 and ask for Gabby or Christina.



**FOR YOUR CONVENIENCE WE HAVE LISTED SOME HELPFUL INFORMATION REGARDING THE QUALIFICATIONS FOR THIS HOME, PLEASE SEE NOTES BELOW TO MAKE SURE YOU ARE A MATCH FOR THIS PROPERTY BEFORE VIEWING & APPLYING.



*Pet Friendly.

*SECTION 8 / THIRD PARTY ASSISTANCE VOUCHERS / NOT ELIGIBLE



****RENTERS INSURANCE POLICY IS A REQUIREMENT UPON SIGNING ALL LEASES

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.