1032 East Denwall Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

This gorgeous home is an absolute must see!! Upon entrance is a spacious living room with a half bath off to the side. Off of the living room is another den area with a fireplace that is connected with the kitchen, perfect for entertaining! The kitchen is recently remodeled and everything brand new! With stainless steel appliances, ample cabinet space, recessed lighting, a large island and a pantry/laundry room this kitchen leaves little to desire. Located upstairs is 4 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths. The spacious master bedroom has a walk in closet and en suite bathroom. There is a sunroom located downstairs off of the den/kitchen and backyard with 2 car garage.



*Please note all bedrooms are being painted a neutral color and fan in master bedroom is being replaced *



Make this your next home! Visit our website at rpmlongbeach.com to schedule a self showing and apply! Properties can be found at top of page under search rental.



*PROPERTY DOES NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8 OR HOUSING VOUCHERS*



$3,200 Rent

$3,200 Deposit

$225 Move-in Inspection Fee

Tenant liability insurance required - must show proof upon move in or enroll in RPM insurance for $12.50 per month



$39 Application Fee (non-refundable)

*Credit Check Required



Criteria

-620 FICO Score

-3x monthly rent in gross income

-No Evictions

-2 year work history

-Positive feedback from landlords



Rental Terms: Application Fee: $39, Security Deposit: $3,250, Available 11/5/18

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.