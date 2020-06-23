All apartments in Carson
Home
/
Carson, CA
/
1032 East Denwall Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1032 East Denwall Drive

1032 East Denwall Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1032 East Denwall Drive, Carson, CA 90746
Carson

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
garage
This gorgeous home is an absolute must see!! Upon entrance is a spacious living room with a half bath off to the side. Off of the living room is another den area with a fireplace that is connected with the kitchen, perfect for entertaining! The kitchen is recently remodeled and everything brand new! With stainless steel appliances, ample cabinet space, recessed lighting, a large island and a pantry/laundry room this kitchen leaves little to desire. Located upstairs is 4 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths. The spacious master bedroom has a walk in closet and en suite bathroom. There is a sunroom located downstairs off of the den/kitchen and backyard with 2 car garage.

*Please note all bedrooms are being painted a neutral color and fan in master bedroom is being replaced *

Make this your next home! Visit our website at rpmlongbeach.com to schedule a self showing and apply! Properties can be found at top of page under search rental.

*PROPERTY DOES NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8 OR HOUSING VOUCHERS*

$3,200 Rent
$3,200 Deposit
$225 Move-in Inspection Fee
Tenant liability insurance required - must show proof upon move in or enroll in RPM insurance for $12.50 per month

$39 Application Fee (non-refundable)
*Credit Check Required

Criteria
-620 FICO Score
-3x monthly rent in gross income
-No Evictions
-2 year work history
-Positive feedback from landlords

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $39, Security Deposit: $3,250, Available 11/5/18
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1032 East Denwall Drive have any available units?
1032 East Denwall Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson, CA.
What amenities does 1032 East Denwall Drive have?
Some of 1032 East Denwall Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1032 East Denwall Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1032 East Denwall Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1032 East Denwall Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1032 East Denwall Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carson.
Does 1032 East Denwall Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1032 East Denwall Drive does offer parking.
Does 1032 East Denwall Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1032 East Denwall Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1032 East Denwall Drive have a pool?
No, 1032 East Denwall Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1032 East Denwall Drive have accessible units?
No, 1032 East Denwall Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1032 East Denwall Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1032 East Denwall Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1032 East Denwall Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1032 East Denwall Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
