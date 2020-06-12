/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:54 PM
108 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Canyon Lake, CA
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
23483 Schooner Dr
23483 Schooner Drive, Canyon Lake, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1527 sqft
Come see this gorgeous 3 bedroom family home located in the Canyon Lake community. When you walk up to this home you are greeted with a low maintenance yard with a quaint front court yard off the front door.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
22190 Tumbleweed Drive
22190 Tumbleweed Drive, Canyon Lake, CA
Don't miss this beautiful five bedroom, four bathroom home with a partial lake view in the much sought after community of Canyon Lake.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
30294 Little Harbor Drive
30294 Little Harbor Drive, Canyon Lake, CA
Beautiful Canyon Lake Waterfront Home. You will enter this home through Double Leaded Glass Doors into an Open Foyer with Sweeping Staircase and Vaulted Ceilings. This Executive Style Home offers 4 Spacious Bedrooms and 2 1/2 Bathrooms.
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
30125 Clear Water
30125 Clear Water Drive, Canyon Lake, CA
Don't miss out on this great property in the gated community of Canyon Lake! Rent includes solar (tenant is responsible for any charges by SCE) Four bedrooms, two full bathrooms, master bedroom has a small balcony and one upper level bedroom has a
Results within 1 mile of Canyon Lake
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lake Elsinore Hills District
1 Unit Available
7 Via Scenica
7 Via Scenica, Lake Elsinore, CA
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lake Elsinore Hills District
1 Unit Available
34163 Telma Dr
34163 Telma Dr, Lake Elsinore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1650 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Single family - Property Id: 288489 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288489 Property Id 288489 (RLNE5812106)
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Lake Elsinore Hills District
1 Unit Available
33046 Canopy Lane
33046 Canopy Lane, Lake Elsinore, CA
Great Neighborhood - walk to Schools - many Parks in the area. Community Pool & Clubhouse (Tenant pays a small fee).
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Lake Elsinore Hills District
1 Unit Available
32479 Silver Creek
32479 Silver Creek, Lake Elsinore, CA
Open and Spacious 2,118 sq ft home in highly desirable Canyon Hills community. Granite counters in kitchen. Wood and tile floors throughout. Corner location. 2 car attached garage. Low maintenance front and rear yard with large front patio.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Lake Elsinore Hills District
1 Unit Available
47 Villa Valtelena
47 Villa Valtelena, Lake Elsinore, CA
Welcome Home to Beautiful Lake Elsinore. This home features 4 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. Luxury living in quiet, relaxing community. Amazing Lake view, perfect back yard for entertaining or just family enjoyment.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Lake Elsinore Hills District
1 Unit Available
16 Bella Firenze
16 Bella Firenze, Lake Elsinore, CA
Beautiful 5 Bedroom Tuscany Hills Home For Lease! Great open floor plan with lots of upgrades including new tile, carpet, fresh paint, ceiling fans, and a beautiful gourmet kitchen! This home also features a great backyard with custom pavers, grass,
1 of 34
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
Lake Elsinore Hills District
1 Unit Available
35 Vista Palermo
35 Vista Palermo, Lake Elsinore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2811 sqft
35 Vista Palermo Available 06/01/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.
1 of 23
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Lake Elsinore Hills District
1 Unit Available
7 Corte Raffini
7 Corte Raffini, Lake Elsinore, CA
7 Corte Raffini Available 06/01/20 Available soon! Spacious & Beautiful 4 Bed, 3 Bath House w/ Pool and a View - ***PLEASE READ ENTIRE DESCRIPTION BEFORE CALLING*** 7 Corte Raffini.
1 of 60
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
28140 Montana Street
28140 Montana Street, Menifee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1372 sqft
Canyon Lake - Menifee - 1/4 Acre - Stunning New Home - 28140 Montana Street - Incredibly Inviting 2-Year-New Manufactured Home On Over 1/4 Acre. Only Home On Cul-De-Sac! You Can't Lose! Forever Views, Near Canyon Lake, Boating/Fishing.
1 of 20
Last updated April 7 at 10:59am
Lake Elsinore Hills District
1 Unit Available
24236 Lilac Lane
24236 Lilac Ln, Lake Elsinore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1800 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom In New Gated Community - Located in a NEWER community of Canyon Hills, this beautiful 2018 GATED home boasts an amazing kitchen, upgraded granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, large pantry, with upgraded flooring
Results within 5 miles of Canyon Lake
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
18 Units Available
Artesa at Menifee Town Center
30414 Town Center Drive, Menifee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,281
1314 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Lake Elsinore Hills District
11 Units Available
Ridgestone Apartments
39415 Ardenwood Way, Lake Elsinore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1328 sqft
Convenient location and resort-style atmosphere. Surrounded by Rosetta Canyon and moments from unlimited shopping, dining and entertainment in nearby Temecula and Murrieta. Community amenities include pool, spa and cabana area, fitness center and business center.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Sun City
1 Unit Available
27630 Medford Way
27630 Medford Way, Menifee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1777 sqft
This Senior/ 55+ home located in the core of Sun City includes water, gardener, full HOA amenity access and refrigerator. An open floor plan allows you to spread out over 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms in 1,777 square feet of beautifully maintained space.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
23080 Cannery Road
23080 Cannery Road, Wildomar, CA
23080 Cannery Road Available 07/15/20 Available July 15th! - Gorgeous single story home with a 3-car garage located in Wildomar off Clinton Keith! Upon entering the home you are greeted with beautiful laminate wood floors, custom shiplap walls,
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Riverview District
1 Unit Available
1340 Roger Street
1340 Roger St, Lake Elsinore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2072 sqft
1340 Roger Street Available 07/01/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
29530 Mount Bachelor Way
29530 Mount Bachelor Way, Menifee, CA
Huge home on corner lot - Property Id: 295280 Absolutely beautiful 4 bedroom home awaits the right family. Complete home improvement make-over inside and out, with new appliances, carpets, blinds, etc.etc. Refrigerator and washer and dryer included.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
26327 Burlington Way
26327 Burlington Way, Menifee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1675 sqft
Large home in 55+ senior community - Property Id: 284585 House has newer paint inside and out, newer carpet/flooring. Move in ready clean 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, laundry room, workroom and large backyard with mature fruit trees.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Lake District
1 Unit Available
29262 St Andrews
29262 St Andrews, Lake Elsinore, CA
29262 St Andrews Available 07/10/20 SOLAR HOME *SAVE $$$ * 24 HOUR VIRTUAL TOUR * BY APPT ONLY * SUNSET & PANORAMIC VIEWS - VIRTUAL TOUR: https://view.ricohtours.com/a5ef4a12-367d-4919-a60f-2e34ade95c96/ this is a newer home built in 2015 .
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
30778 Sonora St
30778 Sonora Street, Menifee, CA
30778 Sonora St Available 07/15/20 24 HOUR OPEN HOUSE - VIRTUAL TOUR - & - BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - charming 4 bedroom + 3 full bath home. extra large yard.freeway close and shopping nearby . quiet community . (RLNE5787647)
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lake Elsinore Historic District
1 Unit Available
206 S Main St.
206 Main Street, Lake Elsinore, CA
206 S Main St. Available 06/15/20 Large, Updated Four Bedroom Home In Great Location - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAWest Covina, CAMenifee, CAPerris, CALake Elsinore, CAWildomar, CALakeland Village, CAMurrieta, CA