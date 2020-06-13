All apartments in Canyon Lake
Find more places like 30294 Little Harbor Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Canyon Lake, CA
/
30294 Little Harbor Drive
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:36 AM

30294 Little Harbor Drive

30294 Little Harbor Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

30294 Little Harbor Drive, Canyon Lake, CA 92587

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
basketball court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
game room
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
Beautiful Canyon Lake Waterfront Home. You will enter this home through Double Leaded Glass Doors into an Open Foyer with Sweeping Staircase and Vaulted Ceilings. This Executive Style Home offers 4 Spacious Bedrooms and 2 1/2 Bathrooms. Formal Living Room and Formal Dining. Large Open Kitchen looks over the water and features Corian Countertops, Large center Island, New Double Ovens, Built In Refrigerator and tons of cabinets for storage. Kitchen opens to Large Family Room with Fireplace. Master Bedroom has vaulted ceilings and fan and opens to a deck that looks out on the water. Master Bath features His /Her Sinks, Walk In shower, Soaking Tub and Large walk in closet. Large Laundry Room with Sink and lots of cabinets for storage. Upstairs Secondary Bedrooms are Enormous with Bay windows. One bedroom features Built- In's along one wall it could be used as an office. Large Balconies look over the water and have ceiling fans. Walk down to your covered dock with Hydro Lift. Closed off game room on bottom level is not included in rent, the owners have furniture stored in it. Canyon Lake amenities include Ski Lake, Golf Course, Parks throughout the community, Tennis courts, Basketball courts and Large Community Pool. Resort Style Living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30294 Little Harbor Drive have any available units?
30294 Little Harbor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Canyon Lake, CA.
What amenities does 30294 Little Harbor Drive have?
Some of 30294 Little Harbor Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30294 Little Harbor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
30294 Little Harbor Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30294 Little Harbor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 30294 Little Harbor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Canyon Lake.
Does 30294 Little Harbor Drive offer parking?
No, 30294 Little Harbor Drive does not offer parking.
Does 30294 Little Harbor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30294 Little Harbor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30294 Little Harbor Drive have a pool?
Yes, 30294 Little Harbor Drive has a pool.
Does 30294 Little Harbor Drive have accessible units?
No, 30294 Little Harbor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 30294 Little Harbor Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 30294 Little Harbor Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30294 Little Harbor Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 30294 Little Harbor Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAWest Covina, CAMenifee, CAPerris, CALake Elsinore, CAWildomar, CALakeland Village, CAMurrieta, CA
French Valley, CATemescal Valley, CATemecula, CAWoodcrest, CAHemet, CASan Jacinto, CAFallbrook, CACalimesa, CAHome Gardens, CARancho Santa Margarita, CACoto de Caza, CARedlands, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College