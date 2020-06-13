30294 Little Harbor Drive

Amenities

Beautiful Canyon Lake Waterfront Home. You will enter this home through Double Leaded Glass Doors into an Open Foyer with Sweeping Staircase and Vaulted Ceilings. This Executive Style Home offers 4 Spacious Bedrooms and 2 1/2 Bathrooms. Formal Living Room and Formal Dining. Large Open Kitchen looks over the water and features Corian Countertops, Large center Island, New Double Ovens, Built In Refrigerator and tons of cabinets for storage. Kitchen opens to Large Family Room with Fireplace. Master Bedroom has vaulted ceilings and fan and opens to a deck that looks out on the water. Master Bath features His /Her Sinks, Walk In shower, Soaking Tub and Large walk in closet. Large Laundry Room with Sink and lots of cabinets for storage. Upstairs Secondary Bedrooms are Enormous with Bay windows. One bedroom features Built- In's along one wall it could be used as an office. Large Balconies look over the water and have ceiling fans. Walk down to your covered dock with Hydro Lift. Closed off game room on bottom level is not included in rent, the owners have furniture stored in it. Canyon Lake amenities include Ski Lake, Golf Course, Parks throughout the community, Tennis courts, Basketball courts and Large Community Pool. Resort Style Living.