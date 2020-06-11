All apartments in Canyon Lake
22190 Tumbleweed Drive
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:25 PM

22190 Tumbleweed Drive

22190 Tumbleweed Drive · (760) 444-0828
Location

22190 Tumbleweed Drive, Canyon Lake, CA 92587

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3246 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Don't miss this beautiful five bedroom, four bathroom home with a partial lake view in the much sought after community of Canyon Lake. Great floor plan for entertaining and family! There is a main floor bedroom and office, with a jack 'n jill bathroom. The large entryway greets your friends with an enormous family room and eat in kitchen. Upstairs you will find a large master suite with it's own balcony to enjoy your view. Not to mention two other bedrooms. Custom bathrooms and kitchen both newly remodeled to suit todays active family lifestyle. Plenty of space for toys, with a large four car garage and oversized driveway for your RV or Boat! This location is perfect, within walking distance to all lake amenities. Canyon Lake is a private community with 383 acres of fun be it water skiing, fishing, boating or swimming. Additional 18 hole golf course and equestrian center to boot! This home is in an amazing community, that includes 16 parks and sandy beaches, boat marina, a lodge with a restaurant and bar, tennis courts, swimming pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22190 Tumbleweed Drive have any available units?
22190 Tumbleweed Drive has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 22190 Tumbleweed Drive have?
Some of 22190 Tumbleweed Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22190 Tumbleweed Drive currently offering any rent specials?
22190 Tumbleweed Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22190 Tumbleweed Drive pet-friendly?
No, 22190 Tumbleweed Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Canyon Lake.
Does 22190 Tumbleweed Drive offer parking?
Yes, 22190 Tumbleweed Drive does offer parking.
Does 22190 Tumbleweed Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22190 Tumbleweed Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22190 Tumbleweed Drive have a pool?
Yes, 22190 Tumbleweed Drive has a pool.
Does 22190 Tumbleweed Drive have accessible units?
No, 22190 Tumbleweed Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 22190 Tumbleweed Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22190 Tumbleweed Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 22190 Tumbleweed Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 22190 Tumbleweed Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
