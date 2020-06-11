22190 Tumbleweed Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Don't miss this beautiful five bedroom, four bathroom home with a partial lake view in the much sought after community of Canyon Lake. Great floor plan for entertaining and family! There is a main floor bedroom and office, with a jack 'n jill bathroom. The large entryway greets your friends with an enormous family room and eat in kitchen. Upstairs you will find a large master suite with it's own balcony to enjoy your view. Not to mention two other bedrooms. Custom bathrooms and kitchen both newly remodeled to suit todays active family lifestyle. Plenty of space for toys, with a large four car garage and oversized driveway for your RV or Boat! This location is perfect, within walking distance to all lake amenities. Canyon Lake is a private community with 383 acres of fun be it water skiing, fishing, boating or swimming. Additional 18 hole golf course and equestrian center to boot! This home is in an amazing community, that includes 16 parks and sandy beaches, boat marina, a lodge with a restaurant and bar, tennis courts, swimming pool.