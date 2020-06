Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Great Location with Fireplace and Hardwood Floors - This is an ideal location is in the West Campbell neighborhood in Campbell. Nearby parks include Campbell Union High School Historic District and Hathaway Park it is also close to a Safeway and the post office.



Please drive to the property and view the exterior and the neighborhood. If you are interested in viewing the inside of the property call (408) 296-5161 for leasing information or email; info@millerandhinkle.com. Thank you and we look forward to meeting you.



www.millerandhinkle.com



DRE#: 00679215



(RLNE5779490)