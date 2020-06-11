207 Malley Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Touring Options:



*PLEASE NOTE: In order to deter potential scammer activity, we have this property set up in SAFE mode. All viewings will need to be approved prior. Cal-Western Property Management will never ask you to wire funds.



Apply online at www.calwestern.com



Short stroll to charming Downtown Campbell, one block away from Orchard City & Central VTA, access to Los Gatos Creek trail, Pruneyard shopping center, E-Z Freeway access and more! This luxurious townhome is the perfect place to call home! Towne38 is a small community comprised of 38 duet homes & townhomes in the heart of Campbell.



No expense was spared when designing this highly upgraded and luxurious townhouse! At approximately 2,166 sq ft, this property features stainless steel appliances which include: a gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, Washer/Dryer included - “as is, no warranty.” Take your pick from two master bedroom suites- one located on the ground floor, and the other on the third floor! HUGE walk in-closets! Spacious balcony! Upgraded carpet, hardwood floors, 2" blinds, quartz counter-tops and more. Attached two car garage. Tank-less water heater. Community also offers EV Charge-Point stations. Tenant(s) to pay for all utilities. HOA dues paid by homeowner.



Must have favorable landlord references, good credit, and verifiable income must exceed 2.5 x the amount of rent. May consider one (1) small pet with an additional deposit. Breed restrictions do apply. 1 year lease minimum.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.