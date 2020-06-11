All apartments in Campbell
Find more places like 207 Malley Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Campbell, CA
/
207 Malley Way
Last updated May 19 2020 at 4:00 PM

207 Malley Way

207 Malley Way · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1781095
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Campbell
See all
Central Campbell
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

207 Malley Way, Campbell, CA 95008
Central Campbell

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,295

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2166 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Touring Options:

*PLEASE NOTE: In order to deter potential scammer activity, we have this property set up in SAFE mode. All viewings will need to be approved prior. Cal-Western Property Management will never ask you to wire funds.

Apply online at www.calwestern.com

Short stroll to charming Downtown Campbell, one block away from Orchard City & Central VTA, access to Los Gatos Creek trail, Pruneyard shopping center, E-Z Freeway access and more! This luxurious townhome is the perfect place to call home! Towne38 is a small community comprised of 38 duet homes & townhomes in the heart of Campbell.

No expense was spared when designing this highly upgraded and luxurious townhouse! At approximately 2,166 sq ft, this property features stainless steel appliances which include: a gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, Washer/Dryer included - “as is, no warranty.” Take your pick from two master bedroom suites- one located on the ground floor, and the other on the third floor! HUGE walk in-closets! Spacious balcony! Upgraded carpet, hardwood floors, 2" blinds, quartz counter-tops and more. Attached two car garage. Tank-less water heater. Community also offers EV Charge-Point stations. Tenant(s) to pay for all utilities. HOA dues paid by homeowner.

Must have favorable landlord references, good credit, and verifiable income must exceed 2.5 x the amount of rent. May consider one (1) small pet with an additional deposit. Breed restrictions do apply. 1 year lease minimum.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 Malley Way have any available units?
207 Malley Way has a unit available for $5,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Campbell, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Campbell Rent Report.
What amenities does 207 Malley Way have?
Some of 207 Malley Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 Malley Way currently offering any rent specials?
207 Malley Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 Malley Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 207 Malley Way is pet friendly.
Does 207 Malley Way offer parking?
Yes, 207 Malley Way does offer parking.
Does 207 Malley Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 207 Malley Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 Malley Way have a pool?
No, 207 Malley Way does not have a pool.
Does 207 Malley Way have accessible units?
No, 207 Malley Way does not have accessible units.
Does 207 Malley Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 207 Malley Way has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 207 Malley Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

300 Railway Apartments
300 Railway Avenue
Campbell, CA 95008
Orchard City Lofts
190 Dillon Avenue
Campbell, CA 95008
The Franciscan Apartments
601 Almarida Dr
Campbell, CA 95008
Brentwood
200 Hollis Ave
Campbell, CA 95008
Woodleaf
325 Union Ave
Campbell, CA 95008
Pruneyard West
201 Michael Dr
Campbell, CA 95008
The Parc at Pruneyard
225 Union Ave
Campbell, CA 95008
Avalon Campbell
508 Railway Ave
Campbell, CA 95008

Similar Pages

Campbell 1 BedroomsCampbell 2 Bedrooms
Campbell Apartments with Washer-DryerCampbell Pet Friendly Places
Campbell Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CASanta Cruz, CAPacifica, CAMartinez, CACastro Valley, CA
Pleasant Hill, CARichmond, CAAntioch, CASouth San Francisco, CASan Bruno, CABurlingame, CANewark, CAPittsburg, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central CampbellWest Campbell
Union

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity