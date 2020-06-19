All apartments in Campbell
1162 S San Tomas Aquino Rd
Last updated April 15 2020 at 7:38 AM

1162 S San Tomas Aquino Rd

1162 South San Tomas Aquino Road · (408) 356-6893
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1162 South San Tomas Aquino Road, Campbell, CA 95008
San Tomas

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$8,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3048 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Absolutely stunning one of a kind newly built Campbell home. Built in 2018, and just finished in January 2019, this home has the most incredible attention to detail, the highest-end building materials, and the best quality on the market! Located moments from Netflix, with easy access to freeways, and only minutes from the historic Downtown's of both Los Gatos and Campbell! High ceilings welcome you through your formal entry, to this 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom custom built home. With two master suites on the ground level with large walk-in closets and ensuite bathrooms. Larger master bedroom has access to a beautifully landscaping backyard with terraced patio, exterior fireplace, side yard with vegetable garden, fruit trees and artificial lawn. Separate outdoor dining area located off of the formal dining room. Large soaker tub and walk-in shower in master en-suite. Open floor plan! Separate dining and living room both open up to the kitchen. Gourmet chefs kitchen with oversized island, gas cooktop, built in fridge and dishwasher. Large pantry off kitchen, separate entry into laundry/mud room with additional space for food storage and bonus fridge. Two large bedrooms upstairs with walk-in closets and window seats. Sitting/study area located upstairs on landing, full bathroom upstairs!
This home is a must see!
Custom wood floors
Handcrafted and hand-carved details
Hand-painted tile craftsmanship
Exterior patio with fire place
Solar Panels
2 Car Detached garage
Private driveway with gate
Available June 2019!
$8,950 a month
$11,500 Security Deposit
Pets Ok with additional deposit

Samantha Moser
DRE # 01949758
DWM Properties, Inc

*Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic we are only offering virtual tours at this time*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1162 S San Tomas Aquino Rd have any available units?
1162 S San Tomas Aquino Rd has a unit available for $8,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Campbell, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Campbell Rent Report.
What amenities does 1162 S San Tomas Aquino Rd have?
Some of 1162 S San Tomas Aquino Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1162 S San Tomas Aquino Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1162 S San Tomas Aquino Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1162 S San Tomas Aquino Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1162 S San Tomas Aquino Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1162 S San Tomas Aquino Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1162 S San Tomas Aquino Rd does offer parking.
Does 1162 S San Tomas Aquino Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1162 S San Tomas Aquino Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1162 S San Tomas Aquino Rd have a pool?
No, 1162 S San Tomas Aquino Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1162 S San Tomas Aquino Rd have accessible units?
No, 1162 S San Tomas Aquino Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1162 S San Tomas Aquino Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1162 S San Tomas Aquino Rd has units with dishwashers.
