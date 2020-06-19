1162 S San Tomas Aquino Rd

Amenities

Absolutely stunning one of a kind newly built Campbell home. Built in 2018, and just finished in January 2019, this home has the most incredible attention to detail, the highest-end building materials, and the best quality on the market! Located moments from Netflix, with easy access to freeways, and only minutes from the historic Downtown's of both Los Gatos and Campbell! High ceilings welcome you through your formal entry, to this 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom custom built home. With two master suites on the ground level with large walk-in closets and ensuite bathrooms. Larger master bedroom has access to a beautifully landscaping backyard with terraced patio, exterior fireplace, side yard with vegetable garden, fruit trees and artificial lawn. Separate outdoor dining area located off of the formal dining room. Large soaker tub and walk-in shower in master en-suite. Open floor plan! Separate dining and living room both open up to the kitchen. Gourmet chefs kitchen with oversized island, gas cooktop, built in fridge and dishwasher. Large pantry off kitchen, separate entry into laundry/mud room with additional space for food storage and bonus fridge. Two large bedrooms upstairs with walk-in closets and window seats. Sitting/study area located upstairs on landing, full bathroom upstairs!

This home is a must see!

Custom wood floors

Handcrafted and hand-carved details

Hand-painted tile craftsmanship

Exterior patio with fire place

Solar Panels

2 Car Detached garage

Private driveway with gate

Available June 2019!

$8,950 a month

$11,500 Security Deposit

Pets Ok with additional deposit



Samantha Moser

DRE # 01949758

DWM Properties, Inc



*Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic we are only offering virtual tours at this time*