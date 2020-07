Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub cable included carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool pool table garage hot tub internet access bbq/grill coffee bar community garden conference room courtyard dog grooming area dog park fire pit game room internet cafe lobby shuffle board yoga

Now leasing brand new luxury apartments in Camarillo, CA, for immediate move-in! Be one of the first to live in Las Positas luxury. Las Positas offers modern and spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes with private garages. Our beautifully landscaped, pet-friendly community is ideally located right off the US 101 and Springville Dr just minutes from Camarillo Premium Outlets and Camarillo Old Town. Schedule a tour today.