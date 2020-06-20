All apartments in Camarillo
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

11212 Village 11

11212 Village 11 · (805) 987-5755 ext. 22
Location

11212 Village 11, Camarillo, CA 93012

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11212 Village 11 · Avail. now

$2,550

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1026 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Completely Remodeled home in Leisure Village - This home is a part of Camarillo's premier senior community of Leisure Village. You will love this completely updated 2 bed / 2 bath home, just steps away from the recreation center; where you will enjoy a heated pool, a hot tub, bingo nights, pickle ball courts and much, much more. Once inside you will notice the light and bright remodeled home. New paint, floor, doors and a redesigned kitchen. The kitchen has wonderful soft close cabinets and quartz counter tops. You will see the beautiful work continues in both bathrooms and the shower tile surround goes to the ceiling. Call us today and schedule a showing.

No smoking
Prefers no pets; however, will consider
Tenant must agree to carry renter's insurance
All tenants must be 55+
HOA requires minimum of one year lease. No month to month contracts

(RLNE5817923)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11212 Village 11 have any available units?
11212 Village 11 has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Camarillo, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Camarillo Rent Report.
Is 11212 Village 11 currently offering any rent specials?
11212 Village 11 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11212 Village 11 pet-friendly?
No, 11212 Village 11 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Camarillo.
Does 11212 Village 11 offer parking?
No, 11212 Village 11 does not offer parking.
Does 11212 Village 11 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11212 Village 11 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11212 Village 11 have a pool?
Yes, 11212 Village 11 has a pool.
Does 11212 Village 11 have accessible units?
No, 11212 Village 11 does not have accessible units.
Does 11212 Village 11 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11212 Village 11 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11212 Village 11 have units with air conditioning?
No, 11212 Village 11 does not have units with air conditioning.
