4080 Meadow Lark Drive

This luxury 5 bedroom, 3 bath home with a commercial grade GYM is a first time rental! Open living concept is perfect for families & entertaining. Property is excellently maintained and features too many upgrades to list them all. Some highlights include the carrara marble kitchen & bathrooms, large laundry room (washer & dryer can be provided by landlord), 3 fireplaces, hardwood floors, custom window treatments & upgraded lighting fixtures through out. Entertainer's dream yard with a recently installed top of the like outdoor kitchen including Alfresco appliances, in addition to the outdoor TV, wood playset & built in brick fire pit. Beautifully landscaped yard including mature oak & several fruit trees. Gardener is provided by landlord. Direct access 2 car garage has custom shelving for additional storage. Property is located in quiet neighborhood which is walking distance to elite Calabasas School District, preschools. Conveniently located close to the Calabasas Commons and a shortdrive to Malibu. Security cameras & RING doorbell included for added security and convenience. A well behaved pet will be considered with increased deposit. No Smoking. Property will be available for move in Mid August.