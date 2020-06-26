All apartments in Calabasas
Last updated November 21 2019 at 7:50 AM

3964 Black Bird Way

3964 Black Bird Way · No Longer Available
Location

3964 Black Bird Way, Calabasas, CA 91302
Greater Mulwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
bbq/grill
media room
sauna
Don't miss the unique opportunity to see this stunning 3 level, 4 bedroom, 5 bath, 4,029 SF home located in the coveted Bird Streets and a short walking distance to award winning Calabasas High School! Surrounded by mature oak trees and with drought resistant landscaping, this recently remodeled home is not only an affordable oasis, but relatively inexpensive to maintain. The richness of the finishes begins with the custom iron and glass entry doors which open into a clerestory Great Room with 19' high ceiling and full height windows. Other interior features include spiral staircases, travertine and wood flooring, wood and wrought iron railings, and coffered ceilings. The 4 bedrooms are on the upper level with 3 bedrooms sharing a large exterior deck and the spacious Master offering privacy on the other side of the floor. The Master features an exterior deck, fireplace, dry sauna, jacuzzi tub, and ample closet space. In addition to the Great Room, the kitchen, dining room, breakfast nook, study (and potential 5th bedroom), media room, and 2 half baths are on the entry level. The laundry is located in the attached 3 car which is accessed from the kitchen. The lower level features an expansive game room as well as an exercise room and both open out to the tranquil and private flagstone patio under 2 majestic oak trees. Here you can just relax in the shade, or grill, dine, and entertain both family and friends. Come see it for yourself.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3964 Black Bird Way have any available units?
3964 Black Bird Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3964 Black Bird Way have?
Some of 3964 Black Bird Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3964 Black Bird Way currently offering any rent specials?
3964 Black Bird Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3964 Black Bird Way pet-friendly?
No, 3964 Black Bird Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 3964 Black Bird Way offer parking?
Yes, 3964 Black Bird Way offers parking.
Does 3964 Black Bird Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3964 Black Bird Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3964 Black Bird Way have a pool?
No, 3964 Black Bird Way does not have a pool.
Does 3964 Black Bird Way have accessible units?
No, 3964 Black Bird Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3964 Black Bird Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3964 Black Bird Way has units with dishwashers.

