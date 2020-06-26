3964 Black Bird Way

Amenities

Don't miss the unique opportunity to see this stunning 3 level, 4 bedroom, 5 bath, 4,029 SF home located in the coveted Bird Streets and a short walking distance to award winning Calabasas High School! Surrounded by mature oak trees and with drought resistant landscaping, this recently remodeled home is not only an affordable oasis, but relatively inexpensive to maintain. The richness of the finishes begins with the custom iron and glass entry doors which open into a clerestory Great Room with 19' high ceiling and full height windows. Other interior features include spiral staircases, travertine and wood flooring, wood and wrought iron railings, and coffered ceilings. The 4 bedrooms are on the upper level with 3 bedrooms sharing a large exterior deck and the spacious Master offering privacy on the other side of the floor. The Master features an exterior deck, fireplace, dry sauna, jacuzzi tub, and ample closet space. In addition to the Great Room, the kitchen, dining room, breakfast nook, study (and potential 5th bedroom), media room, and 2 half baths are on the entry level. The laundry is located in the attached 3 car which is accessed from the kitchen. The lower level features an expansive game room as well as an exercise room and both open out to the tranquil and private flagstone patio under 2 majestic oak trees. Here you can just relax in the shade, or grill, dine, and entertain both family and friends. Come see it for yourself.