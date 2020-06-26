All apartments in Calabasas
Find more places like 24242 PARK ATHENA.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Calabasas, CA
/
24242 PARK ATHENA
Last updated May 21 2020 at 11:55 PM

24242 PARK ATHENA

24242 Park Athena · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Calabasas
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

24242 Park Athena, Calabasas, CA 91302
Westridge

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 32 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24242 PARK ATHENA have any available units?
24242 PARK ATHENA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calabasas, CA.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Calabasas Rent Report.
Is 24242 PARK ATHENA currently offering any rent specials?
24242 PARK ATHENA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24242 PARK ATHENA pet-friendly?
No, 24242 PARK ATHENA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calabasas.
Does 24242 PARK ATHENA offer parking?
Yes, 24242 PARK ATHENA offers parking.
Does 24242 PARK ATHENA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24242 PARK ATHENA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24242 PARK ATHENA have a pool?
No, 24242 PARK ATHENA does not have a pool.
Does 24242 PARK ATHENA have accessible units?
No, 24242 PARK ATHENA does not have accessible units.
Does 24242 PARK ATHENA have units with dishwashers?
No, 24242 PARK ATHENA does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24242 PARK ATHENA have units with air conditioning?
No, 24242 PARK ATHENA does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Malibu Canyon Apartments
5758 Las Virgenes Rd
Calabasas, CA 91302
Avalon Calabasas
3831 Orchid Ln
Calabasas, CA 91302

Similar Pages

Calabasas 1 BedroomsCalabasas 2 Bedrooms
Calabasas Apartments under $2,000Calabasas Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Calabasas Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CA
Thousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CARancho Palos Verdes, CAAgoura Hills, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CA
Manhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts