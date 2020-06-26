Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Calabasas
Find more places like 24242 PARK ATHENA.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Calabasas, CA
/
24242 PARK ATHENA
Last updated May 21 2020 at 11:55 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
24242 PARK ATHENA
24242 Park Athena
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Calabasas
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Location
24242 Park Athena, Calabasas, CA 91302
Westridge
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 32 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 24242 PARK ATHENA have any available units?
24242 PARK ATHENA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Calabasas, CA
.
How much is rent in Calabasas, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Calabasas Rent Report
.
Is 24242 PARK ATHENA currently offering any rent specials?
24242 PARK ATHENA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24242 PARK ATHENA pet-friendly?
No, 24242 PARK ATHENA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Calabasas
.
Does 24242 PARK ATHENA offer parking?
Yes, 24242 PARK ATHENA offers parking.
Does 24242 PARK ATHENA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24242 PARK ATHENA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24242 PARK ATHENA have a pool?
No, 24242 PARK ATHENA does not have a pool.
Does 24242 PARK ATHENA have accessible units?
No, 24242 PARK ATHENA does not have accessible units.
Does 24242 PARK ATHENA have units with dishwashers?
No, 24242 PARK ATHENA does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24242 PARK ATHENA have units with air conditioning?
No, 24242 PARK ATHENA does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Malibu Canyon Apartments
5758 Las Virgenes Rd
Calabasas, CA 91302
Avalon Calabasas
3831 Orchid Ln
Calabasas, CA 91302
Similar Pages
Calabasas 1 Bedrooms
Calabasas 2 Bedrooms
Calabasas Apartments under $2,000
Calabasas Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Calabasas Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Torrance, CA
Burbank, CA
Oxnard, CA
Thousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CA
Ventura, CA
Downey, CA
Simi Valley, CA
Garden Grove, CA
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
Agoura Hills, CA
Lomita, CA
San Gabriel, CA
Hermosa Beach, CA
Stanton, CA
Manhattan Beach, CA
Stevenson Ranch, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
Artesia, CA
Lawndale, CA
Seal Beach, CA
San Fernando, CA
La Crescenta-Montrose, CA
Santa Fe Springs, CA
Del Aire, CA
Westlake Village, CA
San Pasqual, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts