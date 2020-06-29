Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Available 04/03/20 Santa Lucia - Garage - Property Id: 156753



Available from April 3rd to move in.



Address



7187 Santa Lucia Cir, Buena Park CA 90620

Contact Ph 1 - 657.325.1221

Ph 2 - (714) 872-0483

Rent/Lease/Application Month - $1400, Free: - Water - Trash - Laundry - (hookups)

Lease - At least 6 months

Application Fee - $45

Deposit -$1600



Description



This is not a two-bedroom apartment, instead this is 1 bedroom with 1 living room, a kitchen area with sink, and separate big storage area. On top of garage. Gorgeous and Spacious 2 rooms beautiful and secure house, best for two roommates and a couple.

Beautiful new carpet, tub, toilet, cabinets, etc.. Property comes with 1 complete bathrooms.

Master Bedroom has a large closet space.

Separate big Storage cabinets and also leads into living room.

Laundry hookups, and Stove all are included inside the unit.



Near to:

Knott's Berry Farm

Enjoy easy access to 91, I5

Call Cerritos Park East, Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, Cerritos Regional County Park, Cypress College

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/156753

No Pets Allowed



