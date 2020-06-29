All apartments in Buena Park
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:34 PM

7187 Santa Lucia Cir

7187 Santa Lucia Circle · No Longer Available
Location

7187 Santa Lucia Circle, Buena Park, CA 90620
Buena Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
some paid utils
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 04/03/20 Santa Lucia - Garage - Property Id: 156753

Available from April 3rd to move in.

Address

7187 Santa Lucia Cir, Buena Park CA 90620
Contact Ph 1 - 657.325.1221
Ph 2 - (714) 872-0483
Rent/Lease/Application Month - $1400, Free: - Water - Trash - Laundry - (hookups)
Lease - At least 6 months
Application Fee - $45
Deposit -$1600

Description

This is not a two-bedroom apartment, instead this is 1 bedroom with 1 living room, a kitchen area with sink, and separate big storage area. On top of garage. Gorgeous and Spacious 2 rooms beautiful and secure house, best for two roommates and a couple.
Beautiful new carpet, tub, toilet, cabinets, etc.. Property comes with 1 complete bathrooms.
Master Bedroom has a large closet space.
Separate big Storage cabinets and also leads into living room.
Laundry hookups, and Stove all are included inside the unit.

Near to:
Knott's Berry Farm
Enjoy easy access to 91, I5
Call Cerritos Park East, Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, Cerritos Regional County Park, Cypress College
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/156753
Property Id 156753

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5566540)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7187 Santa Lucia Cir have any available units?
7187 Santa Lucia Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
What amenities does 7187 Santa Lucia Cir have?
Some of 7187 Santa Lucia Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7187 Santa Lucia Cir currently offering any rent specials?
7187 Santa Lucia Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7187 Santa Lucia Cir pet-friendly?
No, 7187 Santa Lucia Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buena Park.
Does 7187 Santa Lucia Cir offer parking?
Yes, 7187 Santa Lucia Cir offers parking.
Does 7187 Santa Lucia Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7187 Santa Lucia Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7187 Santa Lucia Cir have a pool?
No, 7187 Santa Lucia Cir does not have a pool.
Does 7187 Santa Lucia Cir have accessible units?
No, 7187 Santa Lucia Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 7187 Santa Lucia Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 7187 Santa Lucia Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7187 Santa Lucia Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 7187 Santa Lucia Cir does not have units with air conditioning.

