Buena Park, CA
5828 Spring Street
Last updated May 2 2020 at 7:45 AM

5828 Spring Street

5828 Spring St · No Longer Available
Buena Park
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Location

5828 Spring St, Buena Park, CA 90621
Buena Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
hot tub
new construction
***** READY TO MOVE IN ***** No one lived here *****A beautiful brand new community in StrataPointe built by Tri Pointe Homes. Approxemetely 1,470 SQFT, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms & 2 car attached garage with interior access and decks for sipping morning coffee or grilling BBQ. Each bedroom has their own bathroom and walk in closet. A uniquely urban gated community bringing new and modern style to Buena Park. Very bright, airy & spacious layout. Open kitchen with elegant granite counter top, Whirlpool stainless steel appliances, European-style, flat-panel cabinetry in white Thermofoil, under-cabinet fluorescent task lighting & recessed lighting. Laminated flooring on living room, private master suite with dual vanities with quartz counter tops and backsplash in White Ice, fiberglass shower with semi-frameless clear glass enclosure. Laundry room on upstairs, Therma-Tru French door at decks, Solar energy systems and smart home technology. Community amenities, including a resort style cabana-rimmed pool and spa plus barbecue & children's play area. New refrigerator, washer & dryer are included. Easy access to 5 Freeway and lots of guest parking spaces. "HURRY. WON'T LAST LONG"!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5828 Spring Street have any available units?
5828 Spring Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
What amenities does 5828 Spring Street have?
Some of 5828 Spring Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5828 Spring Street currently offering any rent specials?
5828 Spring Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5828 Spring Street pet-friendly?
No, 5828 Spring Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buena Park.
Does 5828 Spring Street offer parking?
Yes, 5828 Spring Street offers parking.
Does 5828 Spring Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5828 Spring Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5828 Spring Street have a pool?
Yes, 5828 Spring Street has a pool.
Does 5828 Spring Street have accessible units?
No, 5828 Spring Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5828 Spring Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5828 Spring Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 5828 Spring Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5828 Spring Street does not have units with air conditioning.

