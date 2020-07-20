4660 Minorca Way

Amenities

Picture perfect! Property shows in move-in condition. Truly a lovely home in the most desirable and popular "Casitas Californias" community. End unit, attached only one side. Near Los Coyotes Country Club area. Comfortable two story model with no one above or below; three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. This darling unit has a great bright, light, open & airy feeling! Upscale living room with nice laminate flooring. Upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets, stainless steel/black appliances, tile flooring and casual dining area. All three bathrooms have been updated with granite counter tops and all 3 bedrooms are generous sized. Central air/heat. Access to over-sized 2 car garage through private patio. Large sliding door leading to private patio for gardening, BBQ, pets or morning coffee/relaxing. Enjoy two Association pools, spas & a clubhouse. Very convenient location, close to shopping, banks, restaurants, parks, grocery markets, transportation and golf courses. Walking distance to Beatty Elementary School & Smith Murphy Park. Award winning Sunny Hills High School District. Surroundings are very well kept by Association.