Buena Park, CA
4660 Minorca Way
Last updated October 18 2019 at 12:12 AM

4660 Minorca Way

4660 Minorca Way · No Longer Available
Location

4660 Minorca Way, Buena Park, CA 90621
Buena Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Picture perfect! Property shows in move-in condition. Truly a lovely home in the most desirable and popular "Casitas Californias" community. End unit, attached only one side. Near Los Coyotes Country Club area. Comfortable two story model with no one above or below; three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. This darling unit has a great bright, light, open & airy feeling! Upscale living room with nice laminate flooring. Upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets, stainless steel/black appliances, tile flooring and casual dining area. All three bathrooms have been updated with granite counter tops and all 3 bedrooms are generous sized. Central air/heat. Access to over-sized 2 car garage through private patio. Large sliding door leading to private patio for gardening, BBQ, pets or morning coffee/relaxing. Enjoy two Association pools, spas & a clubhouse. Very convenient location, close to shopping, banks, restaurants, parks, grocery markets, transportation and golf courses. Walking distance to Beatty Elementary School & Smith Murphy Park. Award winning Sunny Hills High School District. Surroundings are very well kept by Association.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4660 Minorca Way have any available units?
4660 Minorca Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buena Park, CA.
What amenities does 4660 Minorca Way have?
Some of 4660 Minorca Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4660 Minorca Way currently offering any rent specials?
4660 Minorca Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4660 Minorca Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4660 Minorca Way is pet friendly.
Does 4660 Minorca Way offer parking?
Yes, 4660 Minorca Way offers parking.
Does 4660 Minorca Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4660 Minorca Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4660 Minorca Way have a pool?
Yes, 4660 Minorca Way has a pool.
Does 4660 Minorca Way have accessible units?
No, 4660 Minorca Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4660 Minorca Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4660 Minorca Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 4660 Minorca Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4660 Minorca Way has units with air conditioning.
