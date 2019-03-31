77 Via Larga Vista

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Upgraded Home in the Lovely Gated & Private Terrace at Bonsall HOA Community! - PLEASE READ ALL LISTING DETAILS HERE BELOW



This home is also currently for sale. The owners have decided to try to sell it first, but if not sold by 3/10/19 they will be ready to lock in and hold an accepted rental applicant on it from that point forward. Please note this was an investment rental property before long term, and that's what it will be again, if and when an applicant is placed, but they're taking this in between opportunity now to see if they can get asking price for it. Any questions regarding this, just ask! Thank you so much~



Beautiful, Gated, Quiet, and Safe ~ Just a few words to describe this lovely rental available in the desirable Terrace at Bonsall HOA Community.



3 Beds / 3 Baths / 2778 Square Feet / Community Pool and Lovely Grounds.



It is being offered at $2750 per Month with a One Year Lease Term. Ideally long term rental, but owners okay with at least a one year term.

Security Deposit of $2850 will be due at time of acceptance.

First months rent will be due later on at time of scheduled move in date and second month will be prorated accordingly and due on the 1st of the second month.



Pets will be considered, upon owner approval and on a case by case basis please note. Additional security deposit amount of $500 per pet will be required if accepted.



This is an absolutely No Smoking Home and Property, Thank you.



Appliances Included are: Electric stove, oven, microwave, refrigerator, and dishwasher.



Appliances Not Included are: Washer and Dryer, Dryer hook up is Electric.



Utilities Not Included, which will be tenant responsibility, are: Electric through SDGE and Water through Rainbow Water & HOA Meter. This home has no gas.



HOA Dues paid for by Owner. Trash is Included in Rent. Landscaping is provided by HOA.



This home has central heating and air and is on Sewer.



Please call your Internet or TV providers ahead of time to make sure they can and will service this address if interested.



This is an HOA community, if you have any specific pet or parking, etc rules and regulations questions, please ask them ahead of time or request a copy of the HOA rules. Thank you!



To apply please go online to www.VPMhomes.com and fill out your application today through the listing ad seen there. We recommend using a computer when viewing all rental listings and filling out applications, as not all mobile devices may work. We need a separate application for each adult 18 years of age or older who will be residing in the home. Thank you so much!!



