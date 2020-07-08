5011 Sweetwater Road

Amenities

patio / balcony parking pool fireplace oven

Perched High above this property boasts commanding panoramic views of the Bonita Valley from almost every room. This property provides the perfect environment for entertaining, taking a dip in the pool or relaxing on the sprawling wooden deck while reveling in the extraordinary views. This stunning and warm soft contemporary residence offers the ultimate in privacy. Ideal family home for large or extended family. This sought after floor plan includes 5 bedrooms 3 bathrooms and approx: 2700 square feet