All apartments in Bonita
Find more places like 5011 Sweetwater Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bonita, CA
/
5011 Sweetwater Road
Last updated May 14 2020 at 4:49 PM

5011 Sweetwater Road

5011 Sweetwater Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bonita
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5011 Sweetwater Road, Bonita, CA 91902
La Presa

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Perched High above this property boasts commanding panoramic views of the Bonita Valley from almost every room. This property provides the perfect environment for entertaining, taking a dip in the pool or relaxing on the sprawling wooden deck while reveling in the extraordinary views. This stunning and warm soft contemporary residence offers the ultimate in privacy. Ideal family home for large or extended family. This sought after floor plan includes 5 bedrooms 3 bathrooms and approx: 2700 square feet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5011 Sweetwater Road have any available units?
5011 Sweetwater Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bonita, CA.
What amenities does 5011 Sweetwater Road have?
Some of 5011 Sweetwater Road's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5011 Sweetwater Road currently offering any rent specials?
5011 Sweetwater Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5011 Sweetwater Road pet-friendly?
No, 5011 Sweetwater Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonita.
Does 5011 Sweetwater Road offer parking?
Yes, 5011 Sweetwater Road offers parking.
Does 5011 Sweetwater Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5011 Sweetwater Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5011 Sweetwater Road have a pool?
Yes, 5011 Sweetwater Road has a pool.
Does 5011 Sweetwater Road have accessible units?
No, 5011 Sweetwater Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5011 Sweetwater Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5011 Sweetwater Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5011 Sweetwater Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5011 Sweetwater Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Bonita Apartments
3511 Valley Rd
Bonita, CA 91902

Similar Pages

Bonita 2 BedroomsBonita Apartments with Balcony
Bonita Apartments with GymBonita Dog Friendly Apartments
Bonita Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CA
Encinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CA
Alpine, CARancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWinter Gardens, CAImperial Beach, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CALa Presa, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College