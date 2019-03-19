906 North ROXBURY Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Behind iron gates sits this magnificent Mediterranean on one of the best streets in Beverly Hills. This private unfurnished estate offers impressive great room/LR,w/beautiful f/p high ceilings. There is a large family w/bar, formal dining room, gourmet kitchen w/center island,built-in banquet dining and f/p. French doors open to outdoor patios, lily pond & fabulous g/h. Master suite with office, dual bath highlighted by spa tub and walk in closet. 2 additional family bedrooms en suite, 3 bedroom downstairs, powder rm, and manicured gardens, sparkling pool & spa.