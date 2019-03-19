All apartments in Beverly Hills
906 North ROXBURY Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

906 North ROXBURY Drive

906 North Roxbury Drive · No Longer Available
Location

906 North Roxbury Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Behind iron gates sits this magnificent Mediterranean on one of the best streets in Beverly Hills. This private unfurnished estate offers impressive great room/LR,w/beautiful f/p high ceilings. There is a large family w/bar, formal dining room, gourmet kitchen w/center island,built-in banquet dining and f/p. French doors open to outdoor patios, lily pond & fabulous g/h. Master suite with office, dual bath highlighted by spa tub and walk in closet. 2 additional family bedrooms en suite, 3 bedroom downstairs, powder rm, and manicured gardens, sparkling pool & spa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 906 North ROXBURY Drive have any available units?
906 North ROXBURY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 906 North ROXBURY Drive have?
Some of 906 North ROXBURY Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 906 North ROXBURY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
906 North ROXBURY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 906 North ROXBURY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 906 North ROXBURY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 906 North ROXBURY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 906 North ROXBURY Drive offers parking.
Does 906 North ROXBURY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 906 North ROXBURY Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 906 North ROXBURY Drive have a pool?
Yes, 906 North ROXBURY Drive has a pool.
Does 906 North ROXBURY Drive have accessible units?
No, 906 North ROXBURY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 906 North ROXBURY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 906 North ROXBURY Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 906 North ROXBURY Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 906 North ROXBURY Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
