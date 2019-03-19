906 North ROXBURY Drive

Amenities
Behind iron gates sits this magnificent Mediterranean on one of the best streets in Beverly Hills. This private unfurnished estate offers impressive great room/LR,w/beautiful f/p high ceilings. There is a large family w/bar, formal dining room, gourmet kitchen w/center island,built-in banquet dining and f/p. French doors open to outdoor patios, lily pond & fabulous g/h. Master suite with office, dual bath highlighted by spa tub and walk in closet. 2 additional family bedrooms en suite, 3 bedroom downstairs, powder rm, and manicured gardens, sparkling pool & spa.