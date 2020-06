721 North DOHENY Drive

Amenities

TASTEFULLY REMODELED & UPDATED 4 BR/ 4 BATH 2 STORY COLONIAL HOME IN PRESTIGIOUS BEVERLY HILLS 90210. BRIGHT & OPEN FLOOR PLAN. EXQUISITELY REMODELED GOURMET KITCHEN WITH OVERSIZED MARBLE COUNTER ISLAND, CUSTOM WHITE CABINETRY & TOP OF THE LINE STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. LARGE FAMILY RM WITH ELEGANT MARBLE FIREPLACE, SOPHISTICATED LARGE OPEN DINING AREA WITH BEAUTIFUL FINISHES LEADS TO GORGEOUS RETRACTABLE FRENCH DOORS LEADING TO ENTERTAINERS DREAM BACKYARD W/ ELEGANT POOL WITH WATERFALLS, & BUILT IN OUTDOOR KITCHEN & BARBECUE AREA. OUTDOOR LIVING RM FURNITURE INCLUDED. DOWNSTAIRS MAIDS, ,LARGE OFFICE, OR CAN BE SPACIOUS EN SUITE FAMILY BED ROOM.GORGEOUS SPIRAL STAIRCASE W/WROUGHT IRON RAILINGS LEADS TO MASTER STE W/HIS & HERS CLOSETS & ELEGANT MASTER BTH.LARGE BEDROOM WITH LARGE BALCONY OVERLOOKING PERFECTLY MANICURED BACKYARD,POOL, & SUNDECK. WALKING DISTANCE TO FAMOUS RODEO DRIVE & SUNSET STRIP W/FINEST RESTAURANTS, SHOPS & BEVERLY HILLS SCHOOLS.