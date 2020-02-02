All apartments in Beverly Hills
Last updated February 2 2020 at 2:42 PM

604 North OAKHURST Drive

604 North Oakhurst Drive · No Longer Available
Location

604 North Oakhurst Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
A great opportunity to experience the "Flats" of prime Beverly Hills. This traditional family home has 4 bedrooms in the main house and a separate one bedroom guest house. All the bathrooms have been remodeled, and distressed hardwood floors throughout the home. An entry that leads to an elegant spiral staircase that leads you upstairs to the master bedroom with a large master bath and walk-in closet. There is a gourmet kitchen with a breakfast bar and an open family room which opens to the large entertaining backyard and pool. Walking distance to many great restaurants and shopping stores.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 604 North OAKHURST Drive have any available units?
604 North OAKHURST Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 604 North OAKHURST Drive have?
Some of 604 North OAKHURST Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 604 North OAKHURST Drive currently offering any rent specials?
604 North OAKHURST Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 North OAKHURST Drive pet-friendly?
No, 604 North OAKHURST Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 604 North OAKHURST Drive offer parking?
Yes, 604 North OAKHURST Drive offers parking.
Does 604 North OAKHURST Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 604 North OAKHURST Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 North OAKHURST Drive have a pool?
Yes, 604 North OAKHURST Drive has a pool.
Does 604 North OAKHURST Drive have accessible units?
No, 604 North OAKHURST Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 604 North OAKHURST Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 604 North OAKHURST Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 604 North OAKHURST Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 604 North OAKHURST Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

