604 North OAKHURST Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated walk in closets pool fireplace

A great opportunity to experience the "Flats" of prime Beverly Hills. This traditional family home has 4 bedrooms in the main house and a separate one bedroom guest house. All the bathrooms have been remodeled, and distressed hardwood floors throughout the home. An entry that leads to an elegant spiral staircase that leads you upstairs to the master bedroom with a large master bath and walk-in closet. There is a gourmet kitchen with a breakfast bar and an open family room which opens to the large entertaining backyard and pool. Walking distance to many great restaurants and shopping stores.