Beverly Hills, CA
450 South MAPLE Drive
Last updated December 7 2019 at 7:47 AM

450 South MAPLE Drive

450 South Maple Drive · No Longer Available
Location

450 South Maple Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
elevator
parking
pool
Situated in a prime Beverly Hills location, this recently updated 3 bedrooms 2,5 bathrooms condo is a short distance to restaurants, coffee shops, grocery stores and places of worship. With no expense spared, the update features beautiful wood floors, a beautiful kitchen fitted with state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances, remodeled bathrooms, all with great attention paid to detail. The airy open floor plan is further enhanced with the generous size terrace featuring views of Century City. Other features include in unit washer/dryer, two side by side parking spots and extra storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 450 South MAPLE Drive have any available units?
450 South MAPLE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 450 South MAPLE Drive have?
Some of 450 South MAPLE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 450 South MAPLE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
450 South MAPLE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 450 South MAPLE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 450 South MAPLE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 450 South MAPLE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 450 South MAPLE Drive offers parking.
Does 450 South MAPLE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 450 South MAPLE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 450 South MAPLE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 450 South MAPLE Drive has a pool.
Does 450 South MAPLE Drive have accessible units?
No, 450 South MAPLE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 450 South MAPLE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 450 South MAPLE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 450 South MAPLE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 450 South MAPLE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

