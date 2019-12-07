450 South MAPLE Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar elevator parking pool

Situated in a prime Beverly Hills location, this recently updated 3 bedrooms 2,5 bathrooms condo is a short distance to restaurants, coffee shops, grocery stores and places of worship. With no expense spared, the update features beautiful wood floors, a beautiful kitchen fitted with state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances, remodeled bathrooms, all with great attention paid to detail. The airy open floor plan is further enhanced with the generous size terrace featuring views of Century City. Other features include in unit washer/dryer, two side by side parking spots and extra storage.