Beverly Hills, CA
353 S. Reeves Dr. Unit #202
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

353 S. Reeves Dr. Unit #202

353 Reeves Drive · (562) 908-1415
Location

353 Reeves Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 353 S. Reeves Dr. Unit #202 · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1807 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Luxury Condominium for Lease in Beverly Hills - We are offering a beautiful condo in Beverly Hills. This 1,813 square foot condo features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, walk-in closets, spacious living room, french doors, big kitchen w/ marble countertops, a must-see. Nearby schools include Kabbalah Children's Academy, Beverly Vista Elementary School and Hillel Hebrew Academy. The closest grocery stores are Pavilions, Vons and Gayle's Sweet & Sassy Food Co. To schedule a viewing you can contact our leasing agent Tatiana at (562) 686-9104.

Rental Requirements:
Income requirement 2.5x more the rent
No prior rent collections
No prior evictions
Credit has to be 60% of the accounts current
Application Fee $35 per applicant over the age of 18

For further information call the office
(562)908-1415

Property:
353 S Reeves Dr #202
Beverly Hills, CA 90212

Visit our website
www.primemgnt.com

Professionally Managed By: PRIME MANAGEMENT GROUP, INC

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3752620)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 353 S. Reeves Dr. Unit #202 have any available units?
353 S. Reeves Dr. Unit #202 has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 353 S. Reeves Dr. Unit #202 currently offering any rent specials?
353 S. Reeves Dr. Unit #202 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 353 S. Reeves Dr. Unit #202 pet-friendly?
No, 353 S. Reeves Dr. Unit #202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 353 S. Reeves Dr. Unit #202 offer parking?
No, 353 S. Reeves Dr. Unit #202 does not offer parking.
Does 353 S. Reeves Dr. Unit #202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 353 S. Reeves Dr. Unit #202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 353 S. Reeves Dr. Unit #202 have a pool?
No, 353 S. Reeves Dr. Unit #202 does not have a pool.
Does 353 S. Reeves Dr. Unit #202 have accessible units?
No, 353 S. Reeves Dr. Unit #202 does not have accessible units.
Does 353 S. Reeves Dr. Unit #202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 353 S. Reeves Dr. Unit #202 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 353 S. Reeves Dr. Unit #202 have units with air conditioning?
No, 353 S. Reeves Dr. Unit #202 does not have units with air conditioning.
