353 S. Reeves Dr. Unit #202

Luxury Condominium for Lease in Beverly Hills - We are offering a beautiful condo in Beverly Hills. This 1,813 square foot condo features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, walk-in closets, spacious living room, french doors, big kitchen w/ marble countertops, a must-see. Nearby schools include Kabbalah Children's Academy, Beverly Vista Elementary School and Hillel Hebrew Academy. The closest grocery stores are Pavilions, Vons and Gayle's Sweet & Sassy Food Co. To schedule a viewing you can contact our leasing agent Tatiana at (562) 686-9104.



Rental Requirements:

Income requirement 2.5x more the rent

No prior rent collections

No prior evictions

Credit has to be 60% of the accounts current

Application Fee $35 per applicant over the age of 18



For further information call the office

(562)908-1415



Property:

353 S Reeves Dr #202

Beverly Hills, CA 90212



Visit our website

www.primemgnt.com



Professionally Managed By: PRIME MANAGEMENT GROUP, INC



No Pets Allowed



