353 S. Reeves Dr. Unit #202

Amenities
Luxury Condominium for Lease in Beverly Hills - We are offering a beautiful condo in Beverly Hills. This 1,813 square foot condo features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, walk-in closets, spacious living room, french doors, big kitchen w/ marble countertops, a must-see. Nearby schools include Kabbalah Children's Academy, Beverly Vista Elementary School and Hillel Hebrew Academy. The closest grocery stores are Pavilions, Vons and Gayle's Sweet & Sassy Food Co. To schedule a viewing you can contact our leasing agent Tatiana at (562) 686-9104.
Rental Requirements:
Income requirement 2.5x more the rent
No prior rent collections
No prior evictions
Credit has to be 60% of the accounts current
Application Fee $35 per applicant over the age of 18
For further information call the office
(562)908-1415
Property:
353 S Reeves Dr #202
Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Visit our website
www.primemgnt.com
Professionally Managed By: PRIME MANAGEMENT GROUP, INC
No Pets Allowed
