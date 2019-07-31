325 North OAKHURST Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr concierge parking pool

Welcome to Oakhurst Terrace. Double doors lead to a large formal entry which opens to the light and spacious living room with high ceilings, fireplace, adjacent large front patio and views of greenery. The formal dining room opens to the galley kitchen with eating area. A spacious master bedroom suite features a small patio, large walk-in closet, sitting and dressing area and full bathroom. The second bedroom also has a suite bath.There is side by side laundry in the unit. The roof top of the building has an amazing pool with views of the city. 24 hour Concierge and security tandem parking. Walk to restaurants and all that Beverly Hills has to offer.