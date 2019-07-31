All apartments in Beverly Hills
325 North OAKHURST Drive

325 North Oakhurst Drive · No Longer Available
Location

325 North Oakhurst Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
parking
pool
Welcome to Oakhurst Terrace. Double doors lead to a large formal entry which opens to the light and spacious living room with high ceilings, fireplace, adjacent large front patio and views of greenery. The formal dining room opens to the galley kitchen with eating area. A spacious master bedroom suite features a small patio, large walk-in closet, sitting and dressing area and full bathroom. The second bedroom also has a suite bath.There is side by side laundry in the unit. The roof top of the building has an amazing pool with views of the city. 24 hour Concierge and security tandem parking. Walk to restaurants and all that Beverly Hills has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 North OAKHURST Drive have any available units?
325 North OAKHURST Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 325 North OAKHURST Drive have?
Some of 325 North OAKHURST Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 North OAKHURST Drive currently offering any rent specials?
325 North OAKHURST Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 North OAKHURST Drive pet-friendly?
No, 325 North OAKHURST Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 325 North OAKHURST Drive offer parking?
Yes, 325 North OAKHURST Drive offers parking.
Does 325 North OAKHURST Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 325 North OAKHURST Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 North OAKHURST Drive have a pool?
Yes, 325 North OAKHURST Drive has a pool.
Does 325 North OAKHURST Drive have accessible units?
No, 325 North OAKHURST Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 325 North OAKHURST Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 325 North OAKHURST Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 325 North OAKHURST Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 325 North OAKHURST Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
