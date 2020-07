321 N Oakhurst Drive

Amenities

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! SPACIOUS CONDOMINIUM APPROX 1800 SF LOCATED IN THE HEART OF BEVERLY HILLS WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE TO ALL THAT BEV HILLS HAS TO OFFER! BEAUTIFULLY REMOLDED, THIS CONVERTED THREE-BEDROOM, TWO-BATHROOM RESIDENCE FEATURES INCLUDE HARDWOOD FLOORS, FIREPLACE, LARGE LIVING ROOM, DINING AREA, UPDATED KITCHEN WITH STONE COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS STEEEL APPLIANCES & INSIDE FULL-SIZED LAUNDRY. WALLS OF FLOOR TO CEILING WINDOWS LET THE SUNSHINE IN. GREAT CLOSET SPACES THROUGHOUT. PLENTY OF STORAGE INSIDE & IN GARAGE! BUILDING AMENITIES INCLUDE SECURITY GUARD, POOL, SPA, SAUNA, BBQ AREA, & RECREATION & EXERCISE ROOM. ALL THIS & LOCATED IN DESIRED SCHOOL DISTRICT.