239 South LASKY Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage guest parking

Impeccable townhome located in the Golden Triangle. This rare walk-up home in Beverly Hills has been meticulously finished with Italian hardwood floors, beautiful crown molding, and unique finishes, all of which contribute to its overall elegant ambience. French doors, large windows, and multiple skylights combine with soaring ceilings to make this home incredibly bright and feel even larger than it is.The master suite is a highlight of this home, featuring a private balcony, a massive walk-in closet with built-ins, and a marble bathroom with standing shower and clawfoot tub.Other luxuries include updated appliances, conveniently located second-floor washer and dryer, two side-by-side, subterranean parking spots and guest parking, and close proximity to all of the great shopping, restaurants, and schools Beverly Hills has to offer. Can come furnished or unfurnished.