All apartments in Beverly Hills
Find more places like 239 South LASKY Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beverly Hills, CA
/
239 South LASKY Drive
Last updated May 16 2019 at 10:37 AM

239 South LASKY Drive

239 S Lasky Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Beverly Hills
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

239 S Lasky Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
Impeccable townhome located in the Golden Triangle. This rare walk-up home in Beverly Hills has been meticulously finished with Italian hardwood floors, beautiful crown molding, and unique finishes, all of which contribute to its overall elegant ambience. French doors, large windows, and multiple skylights combine with soaring ceilings to make this home incredibly bright and feel even larger than it is.The master suite is a highlight of this home, featuring a private balcony, a massive walk-in closet with built-ins, and a marble bathroom with standing shower and clawfoot tub.Other luxuries include updated appliances, conveniently located second-floor washer and dryer, two side-by-side, subterranean parking spots and guest parking, and close proximity to all of the great shopping, restaurants, and schools Beverly Hills has to offer. Can come furnished or unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 239 South LASKY Drive have any available units?
239 South LASKY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 239 South LASKY Drive have?
Some of 239 South LASKY Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 239 South LASKY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
239 South LASKY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 239 South LASKY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 239 South LASKY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 239 South LASKY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 239 South LASKY Drive offers parking.
Does 239 South LASKY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 239 South LASKY Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 239 South LASKY Drive have a pool?
No, 239 South LASKY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 239 South LASKY Drive have accessible units?
No, 239 South LASKY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 239 South LASKY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 239 South LASKY Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 239 South LASKY Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 239 South LASKY Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Beverly Hills 1 BedroomsBeverly Hills 2 Bedrooms
Beverly Hills Apartments with Washer-DryerBeverly Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
Beverly Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CA
Citrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CACastaic, CAOak Park, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts