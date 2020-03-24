All apartments in Beverly Hills
Find more places like 229 South DOHENY Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beverly Hills, CA
/
229 South DOHENY Drive
Last updated March 24 2020 at 1:53 AM

229 South DOHENY Drive

229 South Doheny Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Beverly Hills
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

229 South Doheny Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90211
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large renovated unit in the heart of Beverly Hills. The unit is part of a duplex but feels like a SFR with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom and almost 2000 square feet of contemporary bliss combined with old school charm. This amazing unit feature a great open floor plan with a huge living room, formal dining room, three large bedrooms and two bathrooms. Unit has been completely remodeled, featuring new cabinets and Quartz walk in closets, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, 2-car garages, and a shared outdoor area. Located in the perfect location close to shopping, transportation, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 229 South DOHENY Drive have any available units?
229 South DOHENY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 229 South DOHENY Drive have?
Some of 229 South DOHENY Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 229 South DOHENY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
229 South DOHENY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 229 South DOHENY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 229 South DOHENY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 229 South DOHENY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 229 South DOHENY Drive offers parking.
Does 229 South DOHENY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 229 South DOHENY Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 229 South DOHENY Drive have a pool?
No, 229 South DOHENY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 229 South DOHENY Drive have accessible units?
No, 229 South DOHENY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 229 South DOHENY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 229 South DOHENY Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 229 South DOHENY Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 229 South DOHENY Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Beverly Hills 1 BedroomsBeverly Hills 2 Bedrooms
Beverly Hills Apartments with Washer-DryerBeverly Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
Beverly Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CA
Citrus, CADel Aire, CAWestlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CACastaic, CAOak Park, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts