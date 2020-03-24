229 South DOHENY Drive

Amenities
Large renovated unit in the heart of Beverly Hills. The unit is part of a duplex but feels like a SFR with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom and almost 2000 square feet of contemporary bliss combined with old school charm. This amazing unit feature a great open floor plan with a huge living room, formal dining room, three large bedrooms and two bathrooms. Unit has been completely remodeled, featuring new cabinets and Quartz walk in closets, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, 2-car garages, and a shared outdoor area. Located in the perfect location close to shopping, transportation, and more!