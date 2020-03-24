229 South DOHENY Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Large renovated unit in the heart of Beverly Hills. The unit is part of a duplex but feels like a SFR with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom and almost 2000 square feet of contemporary bliss combined with old school charm. This amazing unit feature a great open floor plan with a huge living room, formal dining room, three large bedrooms and two bathrooms. Unit has been completely remodeled, featuring new cabinets and Quartz walk in closets, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, 2-car garages, and a shared outdoor area. Located in the perfect location close to shopping, transportation, and more!