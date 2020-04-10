200 North SWALL Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities concierge doorman elevator gym on-site laundry pool hot tub valet service

Beautifully updated 2+2 in one of the most sought after Full Service buildings in Beverly Hills"The Somerset" with 24 hr. valet, doorman, Concierge & on site management. There's an open living room /dining room with fireplace that leads out to one of the largest terraces in the building. Two bedrooms suites separated on each side of the unit. The master suite has a beautiful bath and a large walk in closet. There's a large eat in kitchen, with newer appliances and lots of cabinet space. The unit also has a laundry room with side by side washer/dryer. All with gorgeous hardwood floors, marble & stone.The building has a beautiful saline pool, spa & professionally equipped gym.A great lease in a beautiful resort like setting!