Beverly Hills, CA
1670 CARLA RIDGE Road
Last updated February 28 2020 at 4:05 AM

1670 CARLA RIDGE Road

1670 Carla Ridge · No Longer Available
Location

1670 Carla Ridge, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Beverly Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
A gated, single-story mid-century home located in Trousdale Estates featuring oversized rooms, massive amounts of parking, and a luxurious pool with water features. The homes formal entry welcomes you to a generous and bright entertaining space with floor to ceiling windows and a skylight for extra sunlight. The Master bedroom features a private patio, his and her bathrooms and multiple walk-in closets. The chef's kitchen is appointed with high-end appliances, a large center island and connects to an indoor/outdoor dining area. All bedrooms have their own bathroom, generous closets and large glass sliding doors to allow for natural light and pool access. Other features of the home include an expansive motor court with 2-car garage, pool house, updated landscaping for privacy and ocean views.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1670 CARLA RIDGE Road have any available units?
1670 CARLA RIDGE Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 1670 CARLA RIDGE Road have?
Some of 1670 CARLA RIDGE Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1670 CARLA RIDGE Road currently offering any rent specials?
1670 CARLA RIDGE Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1670 CARLA RIDGE Road pet-friendly?
No, 1670 CARLA RIDGE Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 1670 CARLA RIDGE Road offer parking?
Yes, 1670 CARLA RIDGE Road offers parking.
Does 1670 CARLA RIDGE Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1670 CARLA RIDGE Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1670 CARLA RIDGE Road have a pool?
Yes, 1670 CARLA RIDGE Road has a pool.
Does 1670 CARLA RIDGE Road have accessible units?
No, 1670 CARLA RIDGE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1670 CARLA RIDGE Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1670 CARLA RIDGE Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1670 CARLA RIDGE Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1670 CARLA RIDGE Road does not have units with air conditioning.

