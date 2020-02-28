1670 CARLA RIDGE Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

A gated, single-story mid-century home located in Trousdale Estates featuring oversized rooms, massive amounts of parking, and a luxurious pool with water features. The homes formal entry welcomes you to a generous and bright entertaining space with floor to ceiling windows and a skylight for extra sunlight. The Master bedroom features a private patio, his and her bathrooms and multiple walk-in closets. The chef's kitchen is appointed with high-end appliances, a large center island and connects to an indoor/outdoor dining area. All bedrooms have their own bathroom, generous closets and large glass sliding doors to allow for natural light and pool access. Other features of the home include an expansive motor court with 2-car garage, pool house, updated landscaping for privacy and ocean views.