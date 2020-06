Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Completely remodeled 2 bedrooms + loft penthouse with a private rooftop patio. Chef's kitchen includes Wolf appliances, subzero fridge and plenty of countertops and storage. Soaring ceilings, open floor plan, lots of light and space. Laundry area in unit. Two side by side parking spaces in the community garage. Association swimming pool and spa. Located steps away from the best shopping & restaurants that Beverly Hills has to offer.