138 North Hamel Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors sauna microwave oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities sauna

Light & Bright, High ceiling, Windows all around, situated on a most desirable areas of Beverly Hills close to all shops & fine restaurants, walking distance to Beverly Center, Ceder Sinai, Beverly connection and Trader Joes & best rated schools Horace Mann. Kitchen opens to a nice deck & garden view & water fall. Stone counter tops, pantry, built-in oven, Microwave and other appliances, Wood floors, plenty of closet spaces, just made this house so special. Murphy queen bed gives you the luxury of having day office and night bedroom for night. This unique home, Has pure silk with sheer and black-out draperies designed for each room, with excellent spirit, yet very cozy with its connected living room, dining room & bar area all connect to the spectacular backyard with sauna and large LED 24/7 Hot Jacuzzi. The manicured landscape & Flowers around back yard created a peaceful view from Bedroom & Kitchen.