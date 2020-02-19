All apartments in Beverly Hills
138 North Hamel Drive

Location

138 North Hamel Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90211
Beverly Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
sauna
microwave
oven
Light & Bright, High ceiling, Windows all around, situated on a most desirable areas of Beverly Hills close to all shops & fine restaurants, walking distance to Beverly Center, Ceder Sinai, Beverly connection and Trader Joes & best rated schools Horace Mann. Kitchen opens to a nice deck & garden view & water fall. Stone counter tops, pantry, built-in oven, Microwave and other appliances, Wood floors, plenty of closet spaces, just made this house so special. Murphy queen bed gives you the luxury of having day office and night bedroom for night. This unique home, Has pure silk with sheer and black-out draperies designed for each room, with excellent spirit, yet very cozy with its connected living room, dining room & bar area all connect to the spectacular backyard with sauna and large LED 24/7 Hot Jacuzzi. The manicured landscape & Flowers around back yard created a peaceful view from Bedroom & Kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 138 North Hamel Drive have any available units?
138 North Hamel Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 138 North Hamel Drive have?
Some of 138 North Hamel Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and sauna. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 138 North Hamel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
138 North Hamel Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 138 North Hamel Drive pet-friendly?
No, 138 North Hamel Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 138 North Hamel Drive offer parking?
No, 138 North Hamel Drive does not offer parking.
Does 138 North Hamel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 138 North Hamel Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 138 North Hamel Drive have a pool?
No, 138 North Hamel Drive does not have a pool.
Does 138 North Hamel Drive have accessible units?
No, 138 North Hamel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 138 North Hamel Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 138 North Hamel Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 138 North Hamel Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 138 North Hamel Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
