Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking pool garage lobby sauna

Newly Remodeled Penthouse on the fifth floor, front and bright. This unit has two large bedrooms+two and half bathrooms with an office/den and large covered balcony with remodeled kitchen.and an extra storage room in the lobby. Building has pool , sauna ,gym and recreation room. It will be available in January 10th.For Credit Check Please Apply Via This Link https://apply.link/2LILfAw