Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

125 South REXFORD Drive

125 South Rexford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

125 South Rexford Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
elevator
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Fully furnished jewel in the heart of Beverly Hills. This beautiful two story penthouse, is located in the back of the building, with a private direct access elevator. The main floor includes a spacious living room /dining area leading to an intimate family/den room with a bar. The large en suite master bedroom has a fire place, and the master bathroom features a spa tub and double sinks. A private oversize roof deck offers great city lights views, and is perfect for entertaining and alfresco dinning. This one of a kind penthouse is located in a walking distance from restaurants and shops in the center of downtown Beverly Hills. There is a washer and dryer in the unit, all dishes, linen and towels are included. There are 3 side by side parking spaces and additional guest parking in a secured garage. Lease terms are contingent upon length of lease, available as both short and long leases.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 South REXFORD Drive have any available units?
125 South REXFORD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 125 South REXFORD Drive have?
Some of 125 South REXFORD Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 South REXFORD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
125 South REXFORD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 South REXFORD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 125 South REXFORD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 125 South REXFORD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 125 South REXFORD Drive offers parking.
Does 125 South REXFORD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 125 South REXFORD Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 South REXFORD Drive have a pool?
No, 125 South REXFORD Drive does not have a pool.
Does 125 South REXFORD Drive have accessible units?
No, 125 South REXFORD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 125 South REXFORD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 South REXFORD Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 125 South REXFORD Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 South REXFORD Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
