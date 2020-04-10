125 South REXFORD Drive

Amenities

Fully furnished jewel in the heart of Beverly Hills. This beautiful two story penthouse, is located in the back of the building, with a private direct access elevator. The main floor includes a spacious living room /dining area leading to an intimate family/den room with a bar. The large en suite master bedroom has a fire place, and the master bathroom features a spa tub and double sinks. A private oversize roof deck offers great city lights views, and is perfect for entertaining and alfresco dinning. This one of a kind penthouse is located in a walking distance from restaurants and shops in the center of downtown Beverly Hills. There is a washer and dryer in the unit, all dishes, linen and towels are included. There are 3 side by side parking spaces and additional guest parking in a secured garage. Lease terms are contingent upon length of lease, available as both short and long leases.