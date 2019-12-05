120 South CRESCENT Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking

Prime Beverly Hills area, East of Rodeo Dr.& Beverly Dr. In Best City. Great schools. A block away Beverly Vista schools, K to Jr. Close to Beverly High. walk to all trendy shopping. 2 story townhome style. 3 bedroom 3 full baths. large walking closets in every rooms. Hardwood flooring, living room with fireplace w balcony. smaller bedroom suit 's down stair's. Master bedroom suite up stair with fireplace , huge bathroom walking closet and 2nd balcony and small other bedroom suit's. laundry room in the unit. 10 townhomes condos in the building. great about with 3 side by side parking spaces's included. price 500.00 lowed now. best deal in area. Easy to show.