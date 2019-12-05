All apartments in Beverly Hills
120 South CRESCENT Drive

120 South Crescent Drive · No Longer Available
Location

120 South Crescent Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Beverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
Prime Beverly Hills area, East of Rodeo Dr.& Beverly Dr. In Best City. Great schools. A block away Beverly Vista schools, K to Jr. Close to Beverly High. walk to all trendy shopping. 2 story townhome style. 3 bedroom 3 full baths. large walking closets in every rooms. Hardwood flooring, living room with fireplace w balcony. smaller bedroom suit 's down stair's. Master bedroom suite up stair with fireplace , huge bathroom walking closet and 2nd balcony and small other bedroom suit's. laundry room in the unit. 10 townhomes condos in the building. great about with 3 side by side parking spaces's included. price 500.00 lowed now. best deal in area. Easy to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 South CRESCENT Drive have any available units?
120 South CRESCENT Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beverly Hills, CA.
What amenities does 120 South CRESCENT Drive have?
Some of 120 South CRESCENT Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 South CRESCENT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
120 South CRESCENT Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 South CRESCENT Drive pet-friendly?
No, 120 South CRESCENT Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beverly Hills.
Does 120 South CRESCENT Drive offer parking?
Yes, 120 South CRESCENT Drive does offer parking.
Does 120 South CRESCENT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 120 South CRESCENT Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 South CRESCENT Drive have a pool?
No, 120 South CRESCENT Drive does not have a pool.
Does 120 South CRESCENT Drive have accessible units?
No, 120 South CRESCENT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 120 South CRESCENT Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 South CRESCENT Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 120 South CRESCENT Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 South CRESCENT Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
